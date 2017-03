G-Eazy - Guala (feat. Thirty Rack) (Video ufficiale e testo)

G-Eazy - Guala (feat. Thirty Rack) testo



Guala, guala, guala guala

I'm livin' like it's no tomorrow

Don't loan my style, won't let you borrow

You thirsty, have a glass of water

I'm killing these beats, there'll be more dead

I put my dick on her forehead

Less conversation and more head

Emergency, this is a code red