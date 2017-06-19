Home #Galantis Video Galantis - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Galantis - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017

Galantis @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (circuitGROUNDS)

  1. Galantis - Runaway (U & I) (Intro Edit)
  2. w/ Galantis - Peanut Butter Jelly (Acapella)
  3. w/ Tujamo - BOOM!
  4. Holl & Rush - Lift Me Up
  5. Galantis - Louder Harder Better
  6. Nom De Strip & TJR - ID
  7. Galantis - Hunter (Mike Williams Remix)
  8. Galantis - In My Head
  9. w/ Dada Life - One Last Night On Earth
  10. Avicii - Pure Grinding (iSHi Remix)
  11. D.O.D - Sixes
  12. Deniz Koyu - Tung!
  13. w/ Galantis - Hunter (Acapella)
  14. Moby - Natural Blues (Bali Bandits Remix)
  15. w/ MOTi ft. Yton - The Game (VIP Mix)
  16. Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction
  17. w/ Dada Life - Kick Out The Epic Motherfucker (Acapella)
  18. Don Diablo vs. Michael Feiner & Axwell - Cutting Shapes vs. Mantra (Galantis Edit)
  19. Galantis - No Money
  20. Galantis - No Money (Dillon Francis Remix)
  21. Galantis - Hunter
  22. w/ EDX - Feel The Rush
  23. Zeds Dead & Diplo ft. Elliphant - Blame (Michael Sparks Remix)
  24. Madison Mars - Theme O
  25. w/ Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Acapella)
  26. w/ Toby Green - Everytime
  27. Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night
  28. Galantis - You
  29. TJR & Chris Bushnell - Higher State
  30. Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps (NGHTMRE Remix)
  31. Alesso ft. Kinnda - Falling (BROHUG Remix)
  32. Don Diablo & MARNIK - Children Of A Miracle (Don Diablo VIP Mix)
  33. Michael Feiner - Bababa
  34. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
  35. w/ Bali Bandits - ID
  36. Diplo & AutoErotique - Waist Time
  37. w/ Quintino - Underground
  38. Galantis - Peanut Butter Jelly
  39. Twenty One Pilots - Ride (Jaydon Lewis Remix)
  40. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Galantis Remix)
  41. Tujamo ft. Sorana - One On One
  42. Alesso ft. Nico & Vinz - I Wanna Know (Deniz Koyu & Alesso Remix)
  43. Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me
  44. Galantis - Rich Boy (Quintino Remix)
  45. Galantis - Gold Dust

