Galantis - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Galantis @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (circuitGROUNDS)
- Galantis - Runaway (U & I) (Intro Edit)
- w/ Galantis - Peanut Butter Jelly (Acapella)
- w/ Tujamo - BOOM!
- Holl & Rush - Lift Me Up
- Galantis - Louder Harder Better
- Nom De Strip & TJR - ID
- Galantis - Hunter (Mike Williams Remix)
- Galantis - In My Head
- w/ Dada Life - One Last Night On Earth
- Avicii - Pure Grinding (iSHi Remix)
- D.O.D - Sixes
- Deniz Koyu - Tung!
- w/ Galantis - Hunter (Acapella)
- Moby - Natural Blues (Bali Bandits Remix)
- w/ MOTi ft. Yton - The Game (VIP Mix)
- Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction
- w/ Dada Life - Kick Out The Epic Motherfucker (Acapella)
- Don Diablo vs. Michael Feiner & Axwell - Cutting Shapes vs. Mantra (Galantis Edit)
- Galantis - No Money
- Galantis - No Money (Dillon Francis Remix)
- Galantis - Hunter
- w/ EDX - Feel The Rush
- Zeds Dead & Diplo ft. Elliphant - Blame (Michael Sparks Remix)
- Madison Mars - Theme O
- w/ Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Acapella)
- w/ Toby Green - Everytime
- Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night
- Galantis - You
- TJR & Chris Bushnell - Higher State
- Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps (NGHTMRE Remix)
- Alesso ft. Kinnda - Falling (BROHUG Remix)
- Don Diablo & MARNIK - Children Of A Miracle (Don Diablo VIP Mix)
- Michael Feiner - Bababa
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
- w/ Bali Bandits - ID
- Diplo & AutoErotique - Waist Time
- w/ Quintino - Underground
- Galantis - Peanut Butter Jelly
- Twenty One Pilots - Ride (Jaydon Lewis Remix)
- Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Galantis Remix)
- Tujamo ft. Sorana - One On One
- Alesso ft. Nico & Vinz - I Wanna Know (Deniz Koyu & Alesso Remix)
- Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me
- Galantis - Rich Boy (Quintino Remix)
- Galantis - Gold Dust
