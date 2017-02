Galantis - Rich Boy (Video ufficiale e testo)

Galantis - Rich Boy testo



[Chorus]

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want your money

No, you don't gotta spend nothing on me

All I want is sweet sweet love, sweet sweet love

Hey!

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want dollars

No you don't gotta be a high roller

All I want is sweet sweet love, sweet sweet love

Hey!



[Break]

Hey!

Hey!

Sweet sweet love

Sweet sweet love

All I want

Sweet sweet love

Hey!

Sweet sweet love

Sweet sweet love

All I want

Sweet sweet love

Sweet sweet love

Hey!



[Chorus]

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want your money

No you don't gotta spend nothing on me

All I want is sweet sweet love

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want dollars

No you don't gotta be a high roller

All I want is sweet sweet love, sweet sweet love

Hey!



[Pre-Break]

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want your money

No you don't gotta spend nothing on me

All I want is sweet sweet love

Hey!

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want dollars

No you don't gotta be a high roller

All I want is sweet sweet love, sweet sweet love

Hey!



[Break]

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!



[Chorus]

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want your money

No you don't gotta spend nothing on me

All I want is sweet sweet love

Hey!

I don't need a rich boy

I don't want dollars

No you don't gotta be a high roller

All I want is sweet sweet love, sweet sweet love



[Break]

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!

All I want

Sweet sweet love

Sweet sweet love

Hey!

All I want

Sweet sweet love

Sweet sweet love

Hey!