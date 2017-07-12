Galantis - True Feeling testo



[Verse 1]

It's cold out, take my coat now

I wore just for you, ooh, ooh

I feel you in my bones now

Feel you through and through, ooh, ooh

It might get hard when you growing older

But I'll be here and I'll be your shoulder

I can see it now, I can see it now



[Pre-Chorus]

And oh my God, hope it never changes

I'll spend my life trying to recreate this

But I don't know how, no I don't know how



[Chorus]

It's me and you, ooh

True feeling, it's a true feeling

It's me and you, ooh

True feeling, it's a true feeling



[Verse 2]

Go wild, let your hair down

What you got to lose? Ooh, ooh

We both need fixing

But they can't fix what's true, ooh, ooh





[Pre-Chorus]

Oh my God, I hope it never changes

I spend my life tryna recreate this

But I don't know how, no I don't know how



[Chorus]

It's me and you, ooh

True feeling, it's a true feeling

It's me and you, ooh

True feeling, it's a true feeling



[Outro]

And I still remember that night in September

Ooh, it's a true feeling, true feeling