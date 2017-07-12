Home #Galantis Video Galantis - True Feeling
Video ufficiali

Galantis - True Feeling

Galantis - True Feeling: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Galantis - True Feeling testo

[Verse 1]
It's cold out, take my coat now
I wore just for you, ooh, ooh
I feel you in my bones now
Feel you through and through, ooh, ooh
It might get hard when you growing older
But I'll be here and I'll be your shoulder
I can see it now, I can see it now

[Pre-Chorus]
And oh my God, hope it never changes
I'll spend my life trying to recreate this
But I don't know how, no I don't know how

[Chorus]
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling

[Verse 2]
Go wild, let your hair down
What you got to lose? Ooh, ooh
We both need fixing
But they can't fix what's true, ooh, ooh


[Pre-Chorus]
Oh my God, I hope it never changes
I spend my life tryna recreate this
But I don't know how, no I don't know how

[Chorus]
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling

[Outro]
And I still remember that night in September
Ooh, it's a true feeling, true feeling

