Galantis - True Feeling
Galantis - True Feeling testo
[Verse 1]
It's cold out, take my coat now
I wore just for you, ooh, ooh
I feel you in my bones now
Feel you through and through, ooh, ooh
It might get hard when you growing older
But I'll be here and I'll be your shoulder
I can see it now, I can see it now
[Pre-Chorus]
And oh my God, hope it never changes
I'll spend my life trying to recreate this
But I don't know how, no I don't know how
[Chorus]
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling
[Verse 2]
Go wild, let your hair down
What you got to lose? Ooh, ooh
We both need fixing
But they can't fix what's true, ooh, ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh my God, I hope it never changes
I spend my life tryna recreate this
But I don't know how, no I don't know how
[Chorus]
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling
It's me and you, ooh
True feeling, it's a true feeling
[Outro]
And I still remember that night in September
Ooh, it's a true feeling, true feeling
