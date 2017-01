Gareth Emery - Saving Light (feat. HALIENE) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gareth Emery - Saving Light (feat. HALIENE) testo



I'm here

Where endless meets the end

Do you see me?

I'm hidden here again

Your whisper found its way

Calling me to stay



I'm standing at the edge

But something always brings me back

All the voices in my head

Reminding of what I have

If I fall tonight

You can bring me back to life

If I fall tonight

You can be my saving light



You can be my saving light

You can be my saving light



You can be my saving light



You're here

Like lightning in my veins

Now they see me

And I'll never be insane

Your whisper found its way

Calling me to stay



You can be my saving light



I'm standing at the edge

But something always brings me back

All the voices in my head

Reminding of what I have

If I fall tonight

You can bring me back to life

If I fall tonight

You can be my saving light

You can be my saving light

You can be my saving light



You can be my saving light

You can be my saving light