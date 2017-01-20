Home #Giorgio Moroder Video Giorgio Moroder - Good for Me (feat. Karen Harding) (Video ufficiale e testo)
They did it on the plane
It’s like make up on my face I’m sorry
Can’t pull myself out of this game
Got that pounding in my head so baby
You can come around me you want to
But I aint’ gonna talk to you
Yeah let me think it
I’m always on a selfish mood
Every single day am I making all these lame excuses?
And I know, I know, I know

I drive you crazy
I’m so far from perfect
Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me
You said I love you
Is it really worth
Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

Ohhh
Ohhh

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

Ohhh

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

(ohhh)
Ohhh

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

You pick me up at 2 am
And they’re dropping at my friend’s amazing
And every time you have at it
You never never let you waiting
Wish that I can tell you I appreciate every little thing you do
Tell you that my heart aches
When I think I’m losing you
Every single day am I making all these lame excuses?
And I know, I know, I know

I drive you crazy
I’m so far from perfect
Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me”
You said “i love you
Is it really worth
Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

(ohhh)
Ohhh

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

(ohhh)
Ohhh!

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

Ohhh
Ohhh!
Ohhh
Ohhh!
Ohhh
Ohhh!
Ohhh

Every time I think I’m losing you

I drive you crazy
I’m so far from perfect
Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me
You said “i love you”
Is it really worth
Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

(ohhh)
Ohhh

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

(ohhh)
Ohhh!

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

