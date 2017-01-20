Giorgio Moroder - Good for Me (feat. Karen Harding) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Giorgio Moroder - Good for Me (feat. Karen Harding) testo



They did it on the plane

It’s like make up on my face I’m sorry

Can’t pull myself out of this game

Got that pounding in my head so baby

You can come around me you want to

But I aint’ gonna talk to you

Yeah let me think it

I’m always on a selfish mood

Every single day am I making all these lame excuses?

And I know, I know, I know



I drive you crazy

I’m so far from perfect

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

You said I love you

Is it really worth

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



Ohhh

Ohhh



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



Ohhh



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



(ohhh)

Ohhh



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



You pick me up at 2 am

And they’re dropping at my friend’s amazing

And every time you have at it

You never never let you waiting

Wish that I can tell you I appreciate every little thing you do

Tell you that my heart aches

When I think I’m losing you

Every single day am I making all these lame excuses?

And I know, I know, I know



I drive you crazy

I’m so far from perfect

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me”

You said “i love you

Is it really worth

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



(ohhh)

Ohhh



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



(ohhh)

Ohhh!



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



Ohhh

Ohhh!

Ohhh

Ohhh!

Ohhh

Ohhh!

Ohhh



Every time I think I’m losing you



I drive you crazy

I’m so far from perfect

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me

You said “i love you”

Is it really worth

Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



(ohhh)

Ohhh



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me



(ohhh)

Ohhh!



Sometimes it feels like you’re too good for me