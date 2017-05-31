gnash - belong (feat. DENM) (Video ufficiale e testo)
gnash - belong (feat. DENM) testo
Feel misunderstood
Never had my voice heard
I was alone when I was a child
But circumstances grow me
Now people wanna say they know me
Wish I had known when I was a child
I've always been a kid tryna find where I belong
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Ladies and gentlemen, gnash
[Verse: gnash]
Honestly, I feel like everybody's feeling kind of lost
And everybody knows it but nobody takes the time to talk
Don't you know that you could be the light in somebody else's life
All you gotta do is smile and say hi more than goodbye
We could come together, we could find some common ground to walk
I never really fit in with the popular ones
And even all my friends were always sorta dodgin' me somethin'
I mean I started workin' early, didn't party too much
But they all went straight from hatin' me to showin' me love
So I go for more than one then I'm prepared
To feelin' like nobody's even there
Climbin' up the stairs, they wanna stare
I never really thought that you would care
But now that I've got your attention
I think it's time that I mention
That we need to drop this tension
And start to find our connections
'Cause if love is where I stay
I know I will find my way
[Chorus: gnash & DENM]
Because I've always been a kid tryna find where I belong
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
[Bridge: gnash]
It won't be long 'til we belong
It won't be long 'til we belong (ooh yeah, ooh yeah)
It won't be long 'til we belong
It won't be long 'til we belong (ooh yeah, ooh yeah)
[Chorus: gnash & DENM]
We're just a bunch of kids tryna find where we belong
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Where we belong
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Where we belong
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Where we belong
Altro su #gnash
-
Pubblicatognash - belong (feat. DENM): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
Pubblicatognash - i hate u, i love u (feat. olivia o’brien): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs