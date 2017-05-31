gnash - belong (feat. DENM) (Video ufficiale e testo)

gnash - belong (feat. DENM) testo



Feel misunderstood

Never had my voice heard

I was alone when I was a child

But circumstances grow me

Now people wanna say they know me

Wish I had known when I was a child

I've always been a kid tryna find where I belong

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Ladies and gentlemen, gnash



[Verse: gnash]

Honestly, I feel like everybody's feeling kind of lost

And everybody knows it but nobody takes the time to talk

Don't you know that you could be the light in somebody else's life

All you gotta do is smile and say hi more than goodbye

We could come together, we could find some common ground to walk

I never really fit in with the popular ones

And even all my friends were always sorta dodgin' me somethin'

I mean I started workin' early, didn't party too much

But they all went straight from hatin' me to showin' me love

So I go for more than one then I'm prepared

To feelin' like nobody's even there

Climbin' up the stairs, they wanna stare

I never really thought that you would care

But now that I've got your attention

I think it's time that I mention

That we need to drop this tension

And start to find our connections

'Cause if love is where I stay

I know I will find my way



[Chorus: gnash & DENM]

Because I've always been a kid tryna find where I belong

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



[Bridge: gnash]

It won't be long 'til we belong

It won't be long 'til we belong (ooh yeah, ooh yeah)

It won't be long 'til we belong

It won't be long 'til we belong (ooh yeah, ooh yeah)



[Chorus: gnash & DENM]

We're just a bunch of kids tryna find where we belong

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Where we belong

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Where we belong

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Where we belong