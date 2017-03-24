Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.) testo
[Verse 1: 2D]
When the passing looks to die for
Take it in your heart now love her
When the case is out
And you're tired and sodden
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
[Bridge]
Back to when it was cool
'Cause there's no substitute
Who even knows the truth?
The truth, the truth
[Chorus: 2D]
Take it in your heart now, love her
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Where it all goes down
[Verse 2: 2D]
Outside cold, it ghost in now, it jet lag
I took it to the right man
Took it all back
When the courts were closing
It was Bobby gracing
I know that
I put it to the right man
He put it back
[Verse 3: D.R.A.M.]
Caught in your eyes
Stacks of lights
Come streaming back
Make it for the best times
Growing pains, good times
Good times, good times
Good times, good times
Good times, good times
[Chorus: 2D]
Take it in your heart now, love her
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
Where it all goes down
[Outro: 2D & D.R.A.M.]
Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Take it in your heart now, love her
Andromeda, Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
Where it all goes down
