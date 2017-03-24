Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.) testo



[Verse 1: 2D]

When the passing looks to die for

Take it in your heart now love her

When the case is out

And you're tired and sodden

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart



[Bridge]

Back to when it was cool

'Cause there's no substitute

Who even knows the truth?

The truth, the truth



[Chorus: 2D]

Take it in your heart now, love her

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Where it all goes down



[Verse 2: 2D]

Outside cold, it ghost in now, it jet lag

I took it to the right man

Took it all back

When the courts were closing

It was Bobby gracing

I know that

I put it to the right man

He put it back



[Verse 3: D.R.A.M.]

Caught in your eyes

Stacks of lights

Come streaming back

Make it for the best times

Growing pains, good times

Good times, good times

Good times, good times

Good times, good times



[Chorus: 2D]

Take it in your heart now, love her

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

Where it all goes down



[Outro: 2D & D.R.A.M.]

Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Take it in your heart now, love her

Andromeda, Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

Where it all goes down