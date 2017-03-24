Gorillaz - We Got the Power (feat. Jehnny Beth) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Gorillaz - We Got the Power (feat. Jehnny Beth) testo
[Chorus]
We've got the power to be loving each other
No matter what happens, we've got the power to do that
On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?
We've got the power to be
Ringing the great bell out there above us
We've got the power for that
We got the power to do that
[Verse 1: Jehnny Beth & 2D]
They dream of home
I dream of life out of here
Their dreams are small
My dreams don't know fear
(I got all you)
I got my heart full of hope
I will change everything
No matter what I'm told
Or how impossible it seems
(We got the power)
We did it before
And we'll do it again
We're indestructible
Even when we're tired
And we've been here before
Just you and I
Don't try to rescue me
I don't need to be rescued
[Chorus: 2D & Jehnny Beth]
We've got the power to be loving each other
No matter what happens, we've got the power to do that
On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?
We've got the power to be
Ringing the great bell out there above us
We've got the power for that
We got the power to do that
[Verse 2: 2D]
Get yourself up to the silent altar
And call me
But don't forget the machines
'Cause if your choice is chipping it down on the M1 (1, 1, 1)
Then you'll wake up in the morning
You'll be storming, oh, oh, oh
[Chorus: 2D & Jehnny Beth]
We've got the power to be loving each other
No matter what happens, we've got the power to do that
On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?
We've got the power to be
Ringing the great bell out there above us
We've got the power to do that
We got the power, power, power-pow-power
We got the power
[Outro: 2D]
We got the power
