Gorillaz - We Got the Power (feat. Jehnny Beth) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gorillaz - We Got the Power (feat. Jehnny Beth) testo



[Chorus]

We've got the power to be loving each other

No matter what happens, we've got the power to do that

On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?

We've got the power to be

Ringing the great bell out there above us

We've got the power for that

We got the power to do that



[Verse 1: Jehnny Beth & 2D]

They dream of home

I dream of life out of here

Their dreams are small

My dreams don't know fear

(I got all you)

I got my heart full of hope

I will change everything

No matter what I'm told

Or how impossible it seems

(We got the power)

We did it before

And we'll do it again

We're indestructible

Even when we're tired

And we've been here before

Just you and I

Don't try to rescue me

I don't need to be rescued



[Chorus: 2D & Jehnny Beth]

We've got the power to be loving each other

No matter what happens, we've got the power to do that

On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?

We've got the power to be

Ringing the great bell out there above us

We've got the power for that

We got the power to do that



[Verse 2: 2D]

Get yourself up to the silent altar

And call me

But don't forget the machines

'Cause if your choice is chipping it down on the M1 (1, 1, 1)

Then you'll wake up in the morning

You'll be storming, oh, oh, oh



[Chorus: 2D & Jehnny Beth]

We've got the power to be loving each other

No matter what happens, we've got the power to do that

On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?

We've got the power to be

Ringing the great bell out there above us

We've got the power to do that

We got the power, power, power-pow-power

We got the power



[Outro: 2D]

We got the power