Hailee Steinfeld - Most Girls (Video ufficiale e testo)

Hailee Steinfeld - Most Girls testo



Some girls feel best in their tiny dresses

Some girls in nothing but sweatpants, looking like a princess

Some girls kiss new lips every single night



They're staying out late cause they just celebrating life



You know some days you feel so good in your own skin

But it's okay if you want to change the body that you came in

'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen

We're all just playing a game in a way, trying to win that life



Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful

Most girls work hard, go far, we are unstoppable

Most girls, our fight to make every day

No two are the same

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

I wanna be like, I wanna be like



Some girls like to keep their physique real private

Some girls wear jeans so tight 'cause it feels so right, yeah

Some girls, every day searching, keep the blades turning

Sleeping in late cause they're just celebrating life



You know some days you feel so good in your own skin

But it's okay if you want to change the body that you came in

'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen

We're all just playing a game in a way, trying to win that life



Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful

Most girls work hard, go far, we are unstoppable

Most girls, our fight to make every day

No two are the same

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

I wanna be like, I wanna be like



Most girls, yeah

Most girls

Wanna be, wanna be, wanna be

Most girls, our fight to make every day

No two are the same

I wanna be like



Most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

I wanna be like