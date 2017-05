Halsey - Eyes Closed (Video ufficiale e testo)

Halsey - Eyes Closed testo



I have nowhere to lay

Have nowhere to stay

It's all the same

I don't know how to play

Have nowhere to stay

It's all the same



Now if I keep my eyes closed he looks just like you

But he'll never stay, they never do

Now if I keep my eyes closed he feels just like you

But you've been replaced

I'm face to face with someone new



Would've gave it all for you, cared for you

So tell me where I went wrong

Would've gave it all for you, cared for you

Would've traded it all for you, there for you

So tell me how to move on

Would've traded it all for you, cared for you



Now if I keep my eyes closed he looks just like you

But he'll never stay, they never do

Now if I keep my eyes closed he feels just like you

But you've been replaced

I'm face to face with someone new



They don't realise that I'm thinking about you

It's nothing new, it's nothing new



Now if I keep my eyes closed he looks just like you

But he'll never stay, they never do

Now if I keep my eyes closed he feels just like you

But you've been replaced

I'm face to face with someone new