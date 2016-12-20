Hardwell - Live @ Radio 538 Jingle Ball 2016
Hardwell - Live @ Radio 538 Jingle Ball 2016 - Tracklist
1. Hardwell - H-A-R-D-W-E-L-L 2016 Intro
2. W&W & Hardwell feat Lil Jon - Live The Night (Instrumental Mix)
w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Acapella)
w/ Zedd & Lucky Date - Fall Into The Sky (Acapella)
3. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (Faruk Sabanci Bootleg)
w/ Garmiani - Bomb A Drop (Acapella)
w/ Matt Watkins & Chardy - KINGS
4. Hardwell & Quintino vs. Sean Paul - Baldadig vs. Temperature (Hardwell Dancehall Retouch)
5. Hardwell ft. Jake Reese & Quintino vs. Garmiani vs. TJR ft. Savage feat. MAKJ & Lil Jon - Mad World vs. Bomb A Drop vs. We Wanna Party (Hardwell UMF 2016 Mashup)
6. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey vs. No Doubt & KEVU & ANG - Closer vs. Don't Speak (W&W Mashup)
7. Ravitez & Joey Dale - Everest
w/ Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye (Acappella)
8. Hardwell - ID
w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
w/ Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love (Acapella)
9. Bruno Mars - 24K Magic (Slice N Dice & Reece Low Bootleg)
10. Olly James - ID
w/ Brennan Heart & Jonathan Mendelsohn - Imaginary
11. Hardwell - Thinking About You (Hardwell & Kaaze Festival Mix)
12. Hardwell & Blasterjaxx vs Galantis - Going Crazy vs No Money (Hardwell Mashup)
13. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt & Nate Dogg - The Next Episode (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
w/ Ummet Ozcan - Raise Your Hands (1, 2, 3 Jump Acappella)
14. Dash Berlin feat. Do - Heaven
15. Jewelz & Sparks - Crank (HWL Edit)
w/ Hardwell - Spaceman
w/ Alan Walker - Faded (Acapella)
w/ W&W & Blasterjaxx - Rocket
16. Olly James & Maddix - Invictus
w/ Knife Party - LRAD (Acapella)
w/ Jordan & Baker - Explode (W&W Remix)
17. Tiesto - Lethal Industry
w/ VINAI - Bounce Generation
w/ Brennan Heart & Wildstylez - Lose My Mind (Acappella)
18. Hardwell & W&W Feat Fatman Scopp - Don't Stop The Madness
w/ Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
19. Major Lazer & Nyla & Quintino vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin vs. Afrojack & Hardwell - Light It Up vs. Reload vs. Hollywood (Hardwell Mashup)
20. W&W - Caribbean Rave (Instrumental Mix)
w/ Frenna & Jonna Fraser Ft. Emms - My Love (Acapella)
21. Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Chuckie Jump Around Bootleg)
w/ Quintino & Hardwell vs. DJ Kool - Let Me Clear My Scorpion (Henry Fong Mashup)
22. VINAI feat Harrison - The Wave (Instrumental Mix)
w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK - Ain't A Party (Acapella)
w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (W&W Bootleg)
23. Alphaville - Forever Young (ID Remix)
w/ Quintino - Work It
24. W&W & Blasterjaxx - Bowser
w/ Calvin Harris - My Way (Acapella)
w/ Wolfpack & Warp Brothers - Phatt Bass 2016
w/ Matt Caseli & Danny Freakazoid - Raise Your Hands (Acappella)
w/ Dyro - Go Down (Acappella)
25. Kid Cudi ft. MGMT - Pursuit Of Happiness (Steve Aoki Remix)
w/ VINAI - Techno (VIP Mix)
26. Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - Name Of Love (W&W Bootleg)
27. Major Lazer - Roll The Bass (Instumental Mix)
w/ The Chainsmokers feat Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Acapella)
w/ The Chainsmokers feat Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Hardwell & Sephyx Remix)
28. Hardwell Feat. Amba Shepherd - Apollo (Dr. Phunk Remix)
29. Jebroer ft. Stepherd & Skinto & Jayh - Banaan (Ruthless Remix)
30. Hardwell & Dr Phunk - ID
31. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is Y
