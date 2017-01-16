Headhunterz - United Kids of the World (feat. Krewella) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Headhunterz - United Kids of the World (feat. Krewella) testo
Here's to the ones that are trying to hide
Here's to the ones that just keep it inside
We could be the ones that are leading the fight
Lighters that guide us through darkness and night
We could be the voice when there's no way to cry
Let it all out 'cause now is our time
All the things we never say, we can say today
The love we had to borrow, we can spend tomorrow
If we don't surrender, we'll be young forever
Say we are, we are...
United kids of the world!
Rise if you haven't been heard
United kids of the world!
Say we are, we are...
(Na na, na na na, na na na)
Say we are, we are...
(Na na, na na na, na na na)
United kids of the world! (x3)
This one's for you if they tell you you're wrong
This one's for those who don't think they belong
Just don't give a fuck, come on do what you want
Let it all out, 'cause this is our song
All the things we never say, we can say today
The love we had to borrow, we can spend tomorrow
If we don't surrender, we'll be young forever
Say we are, we are...
United kids of the world!
Rise if you haven't been heard
United kids of the world!
Say we are, we are...
United kids of the world!
Shout out if your feelin' hurt
Say we are, we are...
United kids of the world!
