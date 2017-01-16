Headhunterz - United Kids of the World (feat. Krewella) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Headhunterz - United Kids of the World (feat. Krewella) testo



Here's to the ones that are trying to hide

Here's to the ones that just keep it inside

We could be the ones that are leading the fight

Lighters that guide us through darkness and night

We could be the voice when there's no way to cry

Let it all out 'cause now is our time



All the things we never say, we can say today

The love we had to borrow, we can spend tomorrow

If we don't surrender, we'll be young forever

Say we are, we are...



United kids of the world!

Rise if you haven't been heard

United kids of the world!

Say we are, we are...

(Na na, na na na, na na na)

Say we are, we are...

(Na na, na na na, na na na)

United kids of the world! (x3)



This one's for you if they tell you you're wrong

This one's for those who don't think they belong

Just don't give a fuck, come on do what you want

Let it all out, 'cause this is our song



All the things we never say, we can say today

The love we had to borrow, we can spend tomorrow

If we don't surrender, we'll be young forever

Say we are, we are...



United kids of the world!

Rise if you haven't been heard

United kids of the world!

Say we are, we are...

United kids of the world!

Shout out if your feelin' hurt

Say we are, we are...

United kids of the world!