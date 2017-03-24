Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce (Video ufficiale e testo)
Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce testo
Mo bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, mo bounce
Mo bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce like a motherfuckin' '64, sick flow
Slick talk, spittin' that Crisco
Drop that shit, like a cholo at the dub show
Can you hit the switch and pick it up and let the world know?
Homie if you're broke, oh, no you don't deserve hoes
All these fake boulders only gettin' on my nerves though
I just cracked a 40, now I'm sippin' out the straw slow
Little bit of ratchet, little boujee, you should all know
Everybody got opinions, yeah, like assholes
You ain't gotta worry 'bout those, 'cause they assholes
We just came to party, party, party, what you came for?
M-make the neighborhood bounce to this
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)
B-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)
Bounce (at the pole, pole)
Bounce that ass, bounce that ass, yeah bounce it
Puff the lah or get high off the contact
Call the law, we gon' make sure we come back
Fallin' off, we ain't ever been about that
Hundred spokes spinnin' on a chrome rim
I got a feelin' that tonight we gon' be goin' in
I'm with a few bad bitches and some grown men
With the ice so cold, I feel like I'm Snowden
I feel like I'm rollin', but the whole place geeked up
Gettin' hot in here, down to my wife beater
But you ain't gotta worry, we ain't dangerous
We came up
M-make the neighborhood bounce to this
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)
Bounce (at the pole, pole)
Mo, m-m-mo bounce, blazin' up
Back, bumpin', backyard bumpin', the block get loud
Mo, m-m-m-mo bounce
Backyard, backyard b-bumpin'
Backyard bumpin', the block get loud
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)
B-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)
Bounce
Altro su #Iggy Azalea
-
PubblicatoBritney Spears e Iggy Azalea hanno presentato per la prima volta dal vivo il singolo "Pretty Girls" durante i Billboard Music Awards 2015.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAl primo posto dei 10 brani più ricercati su Google nel 2014 c'è Say Something degli A Great Big World: scopri qui gli altri pezzi presenti in classifica.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoCurvy è bello! Deve pensarla così David Lopera, uno spagnolo di 20 anni che ha ingrassato con Photoshop le sue cantanti preferite per dimostrare la sua teoria.
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoTi reputi un esperto di culetti e culoni? Sai riconoscere le popstar dal loro lato B? Vediamo se sei veramente bravo come dici!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoAgli MTV EMA 2013 Robin Thicke, accompagnato da uno stuolo di ballerine seminude, si è esibito prima con la rapper Iggy Azalea nella hit 'Blurred Lines' e poi...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCome ogni anno il dj ha pubblicato la canzone in cui ha mixato insieme i 25 singoli in vetta alla Billboard Hot 100: guarda qui il video ufficiale.
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs