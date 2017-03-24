Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce (Video ufficiale e testo)

Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce testo



Mo bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, mo bounce

Mo bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce, mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house



Bounce like a motherfuckin' '64, sick flow

Slick talk, spittin' that Crisco

Drop that shit, like a cholo at the dub show

Can you hit the switch and pick it up and let the world know?

Homie if you're broke, oh, no you don't deserve hoes

All these fake boulders only gettin' on my nerves though

I just cracked a 40, now I'm sippin' out the straw slow

Little bit of ratchet, little boujee, you should all know

Everybody got opinions, yeah, like assholes

You ain't gotta worry 'bout those, 'cause they assholes

We just came to party, party, party, what you came for?

M-make the neighborhood bounce to this



When that shit goes down, the block get loud

In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out

Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

When that shit goes down, the block get loud

In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out

Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house



Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)

B-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)

Bounce (at the pole, pole)



Bounce that ass, bounce that ass, yeah bounce it

Puff the lah or get high off the contact

Call the law, we gon' make sure we come back

Fallin' off, we ain't ever been about that

Hundred spokes spinnin' on a chrome rim

I got a feelin' that tonight we gon' be goin' in

I'm with a few bad bitches and some grown men

With the ice so cold, I feel like I'm Snowden

I feel like I'm rollin', but the whole place geeked up

Gettin' hot in here, down to my wife beater

But you ain't gotta worry, we ain't dangerous

We came up

M-make the neighborhood bounce to this



When that shit goes down, the block get loud

In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out

Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

When that shit goes down, the block get loud

In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out

Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house



Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)

Bounce (at the pole, pole)



Mo, m-m-mo bounce, blazin' up

Back, bumpin', backyard bumpin', the block get loud

Mo, m-m-m-mo bounce

Backyard, backyard b-bumpin'

Backyard bumpin', the block get loud



When that shit goes down, the block get loud

In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out

Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

When that shit goes down, the block get loud

In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out

Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house



Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)

B-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)

Bounce