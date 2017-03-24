Home #Iggy Azalea Video Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce (Video ufficiale e testo)

Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Iggy Azalea - Mo Bounce testo

Mo bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, mo bounce
Mo bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Bounce, mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce like a motherfuckin' '64, sick flow
Slick talk, spittin' that Crisco
Drop that shit, like a cholo at the dub show
Can you hit the switch and pick it up and let the world know?
Homie if you're broke, oh, no you don't deserve hoes
All these fake boulders only gettin' on my nerves though
I just cracked a 40, now I'm sippin' out the straw slow
Little bit of ratchet, little boujee, you should all know
Everybody got opinions, yeah, like assholes
You ain't gotta worry 'bout those, 'cause they assholes
We just came to party, party, party, what you came for?
M-make the neighborhood bounce to this

When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)
B-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)
Bounce (at the pole, pole)

Bounce that ass, bounce that ass, yeah bounce it
Puff the lah or get high off the contact
Call the law, we gon' make sure we come back
Fallin' off, we ain't ever been about that
Hundred spokes spinnin' on a chrome rim
I got a feelin' that tonight we gon' be goin' in
I'm with a few bad bitches and some grown men
With the ice so cold, I feel like I'm Snowden
I feel like I'm rollin', but the whole place geeked up
Gettin' hot in here, down to my wife beater
But you ain't gotta worry, we ain't dangerous
We came up
M-make the neighborhood bounce to this

When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)
Bounce (at the pole, pole)

Mo, m-m-mo bounce, blazin' up
Back, bumpin', backyard bumpin', the block get loud
Mo, m-m-m-mo bounce
Backyard, backyard b-bumpin'
Backyard bumpin', the block get loud

When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house
When that shit goes down, the block get loud
In your backyard bumpin' while we're blazin' out
Make it bounce in the motherfuckin' house
Mo bounce in the motherfuckin' house

Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (to the red light)
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
Bounce, bounce, bounce (make your headlight)
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, b-bounce
Bounce, b-bounce, bounce (like a low-low)
B-bounce, bounce, b-bounce (throw it up)
Bounce

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Iggy Azalea

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs