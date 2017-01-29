Jamiroquai - Automaton (Video ufficiale e testo)
Jamiroquai - Automaton testo
Am I love?
Every heart is beating
I'm all love
Can't you feel me feeling?
Take my hand
Cold like a junkie
I'm an ice cold man
(I'm an ice cold)
Why am I crying for you?
All this love I felt for you
Has gone away to another place
I put my faith in a digital world
Where they've given me
Eyes without a face
I'd steal the moon, on silver nights
Remind myself I am someone
My soul is numb and for tonight
(I'm Automaton)
I'm so tough
Can't you see me running
See I can touch
Can you feel me coming?
I see the world
And cry for freedom
These metal eyes, they can't disguise
The fact that I
(I need something to believe in)
But then I'm dying for you
I said goodbye to the world I knew
And took off into inner space
Weren't you the ones who promised me
A very different place
I've powered up, get my program set
And tilt my head toward the sun
Inside I know, I'm not a void
(I'm Automaton)
(Automaton [x4])
Hey, you got me down underground
Getting holed up in my cyber land
As if I had time to break that down
(Automaton)
Whatever you can do I can override it
Got a million ways to synthesize it
Digital android, I can fight it
(Fi-fi-fi-fight it out)
(Automaton [x4])
Feel like a man, who fell to Earth
That this is not where I belong
They rule my life from a metal box, that's windowless
And I wonder, where it all goes wrong
Maybe this dream will stay alive
But can the madness be undone?
Am I the new intelligence?
(I'm Automaton [x7])
You know I need something
I can hold on to
Hold on to
You were all I knew
(I'm Automaton)
I need something
I can hold on to
Hold on to
This was all I knew
(I'm Automaton)
