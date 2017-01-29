Jamiroquai - Automaton (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jamiroquai - Automaton testo



Am I love?

Every heart is beating

I'm all love

Can't you feel me feeling?

Take my hand

Cold like a junkie

I'm an ice cold man

(I'm an ice cold)

Why am I crying for you?



All this love I felt for you

Has gone away to another place

I put my faith in a digital world

Where they've given me

Eyes without a face

I'd steal the moon, on silver nights

Remind myself I am someone

My soul is numb and for tonight

(I'm Automaton)



I'm so tough

Can't you see me running

See I can touch

Can you feel me coming?

I see the world

And cry for freedom

These metal eyes, they can't disguise

The fact that I

(I need something to believe in)

But then I'm dying for you



I said goodbye to the world I knew

And took off into inner space

Weren't you the ones who promised me

A very different place

I've powered up, get my program set

And tilt my head toward the sun

Inside I know, I'm not a void

(I'm Automaton)



(Automaton [x4])

Hey, you got me down underground

Getting holed up in my cyber land

As if I had time to break that down

(Automaton)

Whatever you can do I can override it

Got a million ways to synthesize it

Digital android, I can fight it

(Fi-fi-fi-fight it out)

(Automaton [x4])



Feel like a man, who fell to Earth

That this is not where I belong

They rule my life from a metal box, that's windowless

And I wonder, where it all goes wrong

Maybe this dream will stay alive

But can the madness be undone?

Am I the new intelligence?



(I'm Automaton [x7])

You know I need something

I can hold on to

Hold on to

You were all I knew

(I'm Automaton)

I need something

I can hold on to

Hold on to

This was all I knew

(I'm Automaton)