Jax Jones - Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Jax Jones - Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) testo
[Intro: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
[Chorus: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
What you gon' do?
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Verse 1: Demi Lovato]
You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah
On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah
Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah
So come here, let me mentor you
[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]
Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss
Buy anything, I don't care what it cost
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross
[Chorus: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]
Step one
Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah
Step two
Tell mom you'll be out till late, oh yeah
Step three
Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah
Step four
Grab somebody, now face to face and say
[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]
Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross
[Chorus: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Bridge: Stefflon Don & Demi Lovato]
Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want
Put it pon me, they dunno the realest star
'Cause she don't play
You say I'm loco, {?] see me doin' my thing
Gyal [?]
Gyal [?]
(All my ladies)
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Lovin' [?] ting, lovin' [?] ting
Say [?]
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Mashin' up di ting, mash up the di ting
Pardon?
[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]
Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross
[Chorus: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Outro: Demi Lovato]
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
