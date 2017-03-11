Jennifer Lopez - Hold You Down (feat. Fat Joe) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jennifer Lopez - Hold You Down (feat. Fat Joe) testo



[Verse 1]



[Jennifer:]

Now you've been holding me down

For such a long time now

From back then

To now in my story

Straight from the hood

You've always been there for me

And ya had my back

(When they) Back when everybody said

I wasn't anything

It was you who had me holdin' on

No matter what was goin' on

So no whatever ya need I got you



[Fat Joe:]

Reminiscing that 6 train from way back

Now its sky blue phantoms and stretch may backs

Sweepin' them floors in them Bronx apartments

Mira esta que on that red carpet

With Pun died you was the first to call me

I never told you but you was there for me

Whatever you need, I'll be there for you

Crack - I got ya back for real (True story)



[Bridge]



[Jennifer:]

Now my loyalty, will always be

With you, if you just promise me

That you'll stay real just like you are

'Cause baby you don't have to change (no)



[Chorus]



[Jennifer:]

You don't know how much you mean to me

Whenever you down

You know that you can lean on me

No matter the situation

Boy, I'm gon' hold you down



[Fat Joe:]

You don't know how much you mean to me

Whenever you down

You know that you can lean on me

No matter the situation

Girl, I'm gon' hold you down



[Verse 2]



[Fat Joe:]

2005 Rakim and Jody Watley

Why'd she paint such a picture so perfect

Quite possibly

The real expression from BX

To South Beach

I'ma always hold you down, girl

You can count on me



[Jennifer:]

So remember this whenever I call

We go back too far

We've been through it all

Even though we haven't spoke

In so long

Ain't nothing has changed

Not a damn thing, baby



[Bridge]



[Jennifer:]

Now my loyalty, will always be

With you, if you just promise me

That you'll stay real just like you are

'Cause baby you don't have to change because



[Chorus]



[Jennifer:]

You don't know how much you mean to me

Whenever you down

You know that you can lean on me

No matter the situation

Boy, I'm gon' hold you down



[Fat Joe:]

You don't know how much you mean to me

Whenever you down

You know that you can lean on me

No matter the situation

Girl, I'm gon' hold you down



[Verse 3]



[Fat Joe:]

Like green, it's the autumns

Things will stay

This industry, yeah, I fought

Made me this way

Get between me and J.Lo

I simply stay

You better off sweepin' leaves

On a windy day (no)



[Jennifer:]

So I don't care about the situation

I'ma ride for you if there's a complication

Every time you had my back and all

When we were young

Now you Joe, we crackin' off



[Bridge]



[Jennifer:]

Now my loyalty, will always be

With you, if you just promise me

That you'll stay real just like you are

'Cause baby you don't have to change because



[Chorus]



[Jennifer:]

You don't know how much you mean to me

Whenever you down

You know that you can lean on me

No matter the situation

Boy, I'm gon' hold you down



[Fat Joe:]

You don't know how much you mean to me

Whenever you down

You know that you can lean on me

No matter the situation

Girl, I'm gon' hold you down



[Jennifer and Fat Joe (x2):]

You don't know how much you mean to me

Whenever you down

You know that you can lean on me

No matter the situation

I'm gon' hold you down