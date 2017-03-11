Jennifer Lopez - Hold You Down (feat. Fat Joe) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Jennifer Lopez - Hold You Down (feat. Fat Joe) testo
[Verse 1]
[Jennifer:]
Now you've been holding me down
For such a long time now
From back then
To now in my story
Straight from the hood
You've always been there for me
And ya had my back
(When they) Back when everybody said
I wasn't anything
It was you who had me holdin' on
No matter what was goin' on
So no whatever ya need I got you
[Fat Joe:]
Reminiscing that 6 train from way back
Now its sky blue phantoms and stretch may backs
Sweepin' them floors in them Bronx apartments
Mira esta que on that red carpet
With Pun died you was the first to call me
I never told you but you was there for me
Whatever you need, I'll be there for you
Crack - I got ya back for real (True story)
[Bridge]
[Jennifer:]
Now my loyalty, will always be
With you, if you just promise me
That you'll stay real just like you are
'Cause baby you don't have to change (no)
[Chorus]
[Jennifer:]
You don't know how much you mean to me
Whenever you down
You know that you can lean on me
No matter the situation
Boy, I'm gon' hold you down
[Fat Joe:]
You don't know how much you mean to me
Whenever you down
You know that you can lean on me
No matter the situation
Girl, I'm gon' hold you down
[Verse 2]
[Fat Joe:]
2005 Rakim and Jody Watley
Why'd she paint such a picture so perfect
Quite possibly
The real expression from BX
To South Beach
I'ma always hold you down, girl
You can count on me
[Jennifer:]
So remember this whenever I call
We go back too far
We've been through it all
Even though we haven't spoke
In so long
Ain't nothing has changed
Not a damn thing, baby
[Bridge]
[Jennifer:]
Now my loyalty, will always be
With you, if you just promise me
That you'll stay real just like you are
'Cause baby you don't have to change because
[Chorus]
[Jennifer:]
You don't know how much you mean to me
Whenever you down
You know that you can lean on me
No matter the situation
Boy, I'm gon' hold you down
[Fat Joe:]
You don't know how much you mean to me
Whenever you down
You know that you can lean on me
No matter the situation
Girl, I'm gon' hold you down
[Verse 3]
[Fat Joe:]
Like green, it's the autumns
Things will stay
This industry, yeah, I fought
Made me this way
Get between me and J.Lo
I simply stay
You better off sweepin' leaves
On a windy day (no)
[Jennifer:]
So I don't care about the situation
I'ma ride for you if there's a complication
Every time you had my back and all
When we were young
Now you Joe, we crackin' off
[Bridge]
[Jennifer:]
Now my loyalty, will always be
With you, if you just promise me
That you'll stay real just like you are
'Cause baby you don't have to change because
[Chorus]
[Jennifer:]
You don't know how much you mean to me
Whenever you down
You know that you can lean on me
No matter the situation
Boy, I'm gon' hold you down
[Fat Joe:]
You don't know how much you mean to me
Whenever you down
You know that you can lean on me
No matter the situation
Girl, I'm gon' hold you down
[Jennifer and Fat Joe (x2):]
You don't know how much you mean to me
Whenever you down
You know that you can lean on me
No matter the situation
I'm gon' hold you down
Altro su #Jennifer Lopez
-
PubblicatoJennifer Lopez feat. Lil Wayne - I'm into you (video premiere)
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoForbes ha pubblicato la sua annuale classifica delle 100 celebrities che hanno guadagnato di più negli ultimi dodici mesi. Chi c'è al primo posto?
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoGuarda la photogallery delle cantanti presenti al red carpet del Met Gala 2015 che si sono sfidate a colpi di vedo-non-vedo, a volte esagerando con il nude...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoTi reputi un esperto di culetti e culoni? Sai riconoscere le popstar dal loro lato B? Vediamo se sei veramente bravo come dici!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoMarc Anthony talks about J-Lo split at the ABC Show Nightline
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCon i suoi con 115 milioni di dollari Bey ha superato colleghe come Taylor Swift e Rihanna aggiudicandosi il titolo di cantante più ricca del reame!
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs