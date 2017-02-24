Home #Jidenna Video Jidenna - Bambi (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Jidenna - Bambi (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jidenna - Bambi: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Jidenna - Bambi testo

Oh
Mmm Mmm Mmm

Bambi, Bambi
My dear, my dear, my dear
My dear I want you here
Don't get too near for there's lions beware

Oh Bambi I won't lie
If I weren't in this spider web of mine
If grandfather never had seven wives
Then darling you would be love of my life
Oh Bambi it's my design
To run the jungle I must be a lion
Or be a cheetah but neither is fine
Don't wanna hurt my dear love of my life

Bambi, Bambi
My dear, my dear, my dear
My dear I want you here
Don't get too near for there's lions beware

Sometimes I hide
When you FaceTime I text you back a lie
Cause I'm afraid to look back in your eyes
I'm terrified you were love of my life
The woman among the tribe
They will be jealous of this lullaby
I'll drink alone in my hotel and cry
Cause now they know you are love of my life

Bambi, Bambi
My dear, my dear, my dear
My dear I want you here
Don't get too near for there's lions beware

I wish that we were forever young
I always knew that this day would come
The fork in the road where I cannot run
Between love and many I'm loving one
I got the wedding invitation Bambi
I'm happy that he wants to make a family
But I cannot promise I won't run up in the church
There screaming your name Bambi
No one can take you from me Bambi
No one can take you from me Bambi
No one can take you from me Bambi

Bambi, Bambi
My dear I want you here
Oh baby don't get too near
No there are lions beware

