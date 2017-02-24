Jidenna - Bambi (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jidenna - Bambi testo



Oh

Mmm Mmm Mmm



Bambi, Bambi

My dear, my dear, my dear

My dear I want you here

Don't get too near for there's lions beware



Oh Bambi I won't lie

If I weren't in this spider web of mine

If grandfather never had seven wives

Then darling you would be love of my life

Oh Bambi it's my design

To run the jungle I must be a lion

Or be a cheetah but neither is fine

Don't wanna hurt my dear love of my life



Bambi, Bambi

My dear, my dear, my dear

My dear I want you here

Don't get too near for there's lions beware



Sometimes I hide

When you FaceTime I text you back a lie

Cause I'm afraid to look back in your eyes

I'm terrified you were love of my life

The woman among the tribe

They will be jealous of this lullaby

I'll drink alone in my hotel and cry

Cause now they know you are love of my life



Bambi, Bambi

My dear, my dear, my dear

My dear I want you here

Don't get too near for there's lions beware



I wish that we were forever young

I always knew that this day would come

The fork in the road where I cannot run

Between love and many I'm loving one

I got the wedding invitation Bambi

I'm happy that he wants to make a family

But I cannot promise I won't run up in the church

There screaming your name Bambi

No one can take you from me Bambi

No one can take you from me Bambi

No one can take you from me Bambi



Bambi, Bambi

My dear I want you here

Oh baby don't get too near

No there are lions beware