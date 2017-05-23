John Legend - Surefire (Video ufficiale e testo)
John Legend - Surefire testo
Can you just stay through the night
Turn out the bed in the blinds
Before your turn around
Can you just stay through the night
Let me breathe you in until gravity
And we fall through the hole in the light
Make this our kingdom
Somewhere where good love conquers and not divide
I may not know a lot of things but I feel it in my chest
Know I won't let the blue flame die
We can't lose hope just yet
'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime
We're scared to love but it's alright
I may not know a lot of things but I know that we're surefire
Know that we're surefire
Can't keep this bed warm on the left side
When something is cold is a goodbye
Why won't you turn around
Ignore all that shit from the outside
The world is a nightmare
Wake up and stay here
Let me be on your side
We'll make this our kingdom
Somewhere where good love conquers and not divide
And oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my God
I'm so, I'm so, I'm so tired of fighting
Let go giving, let go and give up
I may not know a lot of things but I feel it in my chest
Know I won't let the blue flame die
We can't lose hope just yet
'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime
We're scared to love but it's alright
I may not know a lot of things but I know that we're surefire
Know that we're surefire
And oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my God
I'm so, I'm so, I'm so tired of fighting
Let go giving, let go and give up
I may not know a lot of things but I feel it in my chest
If we just let the blue flame die the devil wins this bet
It's once, just once in a lifetime
We're scared to love but it's alright
I may not know a lot of things but I know that we're surefire
Know that we're surefire
