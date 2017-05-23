John Legend - Surefire (Video ufficiale e testo)

John Legend - Surefire testo



Can you just stay through the night

Turn out the bed in the blinds

Before your turn around



Can you just stay through the night

Let me breathe you in until gravity

And we fall through the hole in the light

Make this our kingdom

Somewhere where good love conquers and not divide



I may not know a lot of things but I feel it in my chest

Know I won't let the blue flame die

We can't lose hope just yet

'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime

We're scared to love but it's alright

I may not know a lot of things but I know that we're surefire

Know that we're surefire



Can't keep this bed warm on the left side

When something is cold is a goodbye

Why won't you turn around

Ignore all that shit from the outside

The world is a nightmare

Wake up and stay here

Let me be on your side

We'll make this our kingdom

Somewhere where good love conquers and not divide



And oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my God

I'm so, I'm so, I'm so tired of fighting

Let go giving, let go and give up



I may not know a lot of things but I feel it in my chest

Know I won't let the blue flame die

We can't lose hope just yet

'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime

We're scared to love but it's alright

I may not know a lot of things but I know that we're surefire

Know that we're surefire



And oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my God

I'm so, I'm so, I'm so tired of fighting

Let go giving, let go and give up



I may not know a lot of things but I feel it in my chest

If we just let the blue flame die the devil wins this bet

It's once, just once in a lifetime

We're scared to love but it's alright

I may not know a lot of things but I know that we're surefire

Know that we're surefire