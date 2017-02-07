Juicy J - Ain't Nothing (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Juicy J - Ain't Nothing (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign) testo
[Intro: Juicy J]
Yeah, uh huh
Nigga I got the black car from the Spike Lee film
[Verse 1: Juicy J]
This that higher level stunting, make it rain a lot of hundreds
Gave that chick 30k to go get rid of her stomach
I'm a triple OG nigga 20 years and running
All my niggas down to ride like crash test dummies
And J don't stand in line, I ain't never never had to wait
I'm the realest in this game, I ain't never had to fake
Forgiatos on the classic like that bitch got on some skates
Having dinner with Obama smelling like a pound of hay
I might blow a pound a day, smoking KK like a hippie
In the 60's with this chick, tryna give my dick a hickey
Had to get it out the mud, no wonder why I'm filthy rich
And I'm running through this money like it don't mean nothing to me, I might
[Hook: Ty Dolla $ign]
Buy the highest bottle like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll buy 20 bottles for the club like it ain't nothing
Drop a hundred thou' like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll go and buy a brand new car like it ain't nothing
Buy a new crib like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll go and buy a ton of bad bitches like it ain't nothing
Pull a hundred thou', I mean ain't nothing
When you getting money, and smashing , she just say nothing
[Verse 2: Wiz Khalifa]
Pull up in the lowrider two hoes behind us
Police say that they can smell it but I make sure they don't find it
Hit the corner, slide the ash, Young Khalifa bout his cash
Bout to build another whip and I ain't even got to brag
Three women got that bitch leanin'
Young Khalifa got the women screamin'
Done deal, done deal when I pull up
It's a done deal, lift the trunk, still rolling up
And I got one in the front, two in the back
Do what I want, a nigga be like
King of my city [?] running through traffic
This '61 I'm building 'bout to be a classic
I'm repping Taylor Gang – they asking; paper or plastic?
[Hook: Ty Dolla $ign]
Buy the highest bottle like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll buy 20 bottles for the club like it ain't nothing
Drop a hundred thou' like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll go and buy a brand new car like it ain't nothing
Buy a new crib like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll go and buy a ton of bad bitches like it ain't nothing
Pull a hundred thou', I mean ain't nothing
When you getting money [?]
[Verse 3: Juicy J]
(Yeah , Ey Mike-Will, I got [??] , check this out)
Getting paid like ghost do
In the street, in the club too
Designer everything, Ric Flair
I can buy the rap game, brick fair
Buy the bar, smoke that caviar, I'm in the finest car
Push to start, I glow in the dark, I run up the charts
Redbone, vanilla, freaky broad, she gon' keep me hard
Black car, better play it smart, nigga we in charge
Get paid, young nigga get paid
And I run the game like a fucking arcade
If we talking money then I got a raise
Drink so strong, they think i got it laced
[Hook: Ty Dolla $ign]
Buy the highest bottle like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll buy 20 bottles for the club like it ain't nothing
Drop a hundred thou' like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll go and buy a brand new car like it ain't nothing
Buy a new crib like it ain't nothing
Bitch I'll go and buy a ton of bad bitches like it ain't nothing
Pull a hundred thou', I mean ain't nothing
When you getting money [?]
