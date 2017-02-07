Juicy J - Ain't Nothing (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Juicy J - Ain't Nothing (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign) testo



[Intro: Juicy J]

Yeah, uh huh

Nigga I got the black car from the Spike Lee film



[Verse 1: Juicy J]

This that higher level stunting, make it rain a lot of hundreds

Gave that chick 30k to go get rid of her stomach

I'm a triple OG nigga 20 years and running

All my niggas down to ride like crash test dummies

And J don't stand in line, I ain't never never had to wait

I'm the realest in this game, I ain't never had to fake

Forgiatos on the classic like that bitch got on some skates

Having dinner with Obama smelling like a pound of hay

I might blow a pound a day, smoking KK like a hippie

In the 60's with this chick, tryna give my dick a hickey

Had to get it out the mud, no wonder why I'm filthy rich

And I'm running through this money like it don't mean nothing to me, I might



[Hook: Ty Dolla $ign]

Buy the highest bottle like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll buy 20 bottles for the club like it ain't nothing

Drop a hundred thou' like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll go and buy a brand new car like it ain't nothing

Buy a new crib like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll go and buy a ton of bad bitches like it ain't nothing

Pull a hundred thou', I mean ain't nothing

When you getting money, and smashing , she just say nothing



[Verse 2: Wiz Khalifa]

Pull up in the lowrider two hoes behind us

Police say that they can smell it but I make sure they don't find it

Hit the corner, slide the ash, Young Khalifa bout his cash

Bout to build another whip and I ain't even got to brag

Three women got that bitch leanin'

Young Khalifa got the women screamin'

Done deal, done deal when I pull up

It's a done deal, lift the trunk, still rolling up

And I got one in the front, two in the back

Do what I want, a nigga be like

King of my city [?] running through traffic

This '61 I'm building 'bout to be a classic

I'm repping Taylor Gang – they asking; paper or plastic?



[Hook: Ty Dolla $ign]

Buy the highest bottle like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll buy 20 bottles for the club like it ain't nothing

Drop a hundred thou' like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll go and buy a brand new car like it ain't nothing

Buy a new crib like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll go and buy a ton of bad bitches like it ain't nothing

Pull a hundred thou', I mean ain't nothing

When you getting money [?]



[Verse 3: Juicy J]

(Yeah , Ey Mike-Will, I got [??] , check this out)

Getting paid like ghost do

In the street, in the club too

Designer everything, Ric Flair

I can buy the rap game, brick fair

Buy the bar, smoke that caviar, I'm in the finest car

Push to start, I glow in the dark, I run up the charts

Redbone, vanilla, freaky broad, she gon' keep me hard

Black car, better play it smart, nigga we in charge

Get paid, young nigga get paid

And I run the game like a fucking arcade

If we talking money then I got a raise

Drink so strong, they think i got it laced



[Hook: Ty Dolla $ign]

Buy the highest bottle like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll buy 20 bottles for the club like it ain't nothing

Drop a hundred thou' like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll go and buy a brand new car like it ain't nothing

Buy a new crib like it ain't nothing

Bitch I'll go and buy a ton of bad bitches like it ain't nothing

Pull a hundred thou', I mean ain't nothing

When you getting money [?]