Juicy M. - Fire & Ice (feat. Dani Somerside) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Juicy M. - Fire & Ice (feat. Dani Somerside) testo



Trouble's on it's waiting night

Quiet down block out the fight

Tell me everything is gonna be alright



Hold me close, pull me in to you

Show me you want me like love is dope

Tell me everything's gonna be alright



Fire and ice

I'll bring it down

I'll tear it down for you

Fire and ice

I'll bring it down

I'll tear it down for you



I'll tear it down for you

For you

In this world of fire

In this world of fire

I'll bring it down

I'll tear it down for you



They say were gonna lose this game

Lose the ground that now we've claimed

Tell me everything's gonna be okay

Take my hand we'll be deep down low

I am here with you I'm ready to go

We will build it up just to tear it down



Fire and ice

I'll bring it down

I'll tear it down for you

Fire and ice

I'll bring it down

I'll tear it down for you



I'll tear it down for you

I'll tear it down for you

For you

In this world of fire

In this world of fire

I'll bring it down

I'll tear it down for you