Juicy M. - Fire & Ice (feat. Dani Somerside) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Juicy M. - Fire & Ice (feat. Dani Somerside) testo

Trouble's on it's waiting night
Quiet down block out the fight
Tell me everything is gonna be alright

Hold me close, pull me in to you
Show me you want me like love is dope
Tell me everything's gonna be alright

Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you

I'll tear it down for you
For you
In this world of fire
In this world of fire
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you

They say were gonna lose this game
Lose the ground that now we've claimed
Tell me everything's gonna be okay
Take my hand we'll be deep down low
I am here with you I'm ready to go
We will build it up just to tear it down

Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you

I'll tear it down for you
I'll tear it down for you
For you
In this world of fire
In this world of fire
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you

