Juicy M. - Fire & Ice (feat. Dani Somerside) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Juicy M. - Fire & Ice (feat. Dani Somerside) testo
Trouble's on it's waiting night
Quiet down block out the fight
Tell me everything is gonna be alright
Hold me close, pull me in to you
Show me you want me like love is dope
Tell me everything's gonna be alright
Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
I'll tear it down for you
For you
In this world of fire
In this world of fire
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
They say were gonna lose this game
Lose the ground that now we've claimed
Tell me everything's gonna be okay
Take my hand we'll be deep down low
I am here with you I'm ready to go
We will build it up just to tear it down
Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
Fire and ice
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
I'll tear it down for you
I'll tear it down for you
For you
In this world of fire
In this world of fire
I'll bring it down
I'll tear it down for you
