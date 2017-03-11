Justin Oh - Jekyll & Hyde (feat. Hyolyn of Sistar) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Justin Oh - Jekyll & Hyde (feat. Hyolyn of Sistar) testo



Underneath

It’s two of me

When is it love, but the other cannot breathe

Underneath

It’s a fire in me

I can’t put it out and I cannot set it free.(Jekyll and Hyde)



Half as good and half is gonna know that I feel

I crave boom, I need the sun, I don’t know how I feel.



Stars burn bright but they’ll dance

Jekyll Jekyll and Hyde Hyde living in my head

Cut me down the middle

Cut me through the middle

Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.



Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.



Underneath

There is pain and peace

Holds me back I’m tired, cannot see

Disbelief, I need to be released

Teach me to be you

Show me how to get it out

Underneath.



Half as good and half is gonna know that I feel

I crave boom, I need the sun, I don’t know how I feel.



I know stars burn bright but they’ll dance

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde living in my head



Cut me through the middle

Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.



Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.



I know stars burn bright but they’ll dance

Jekyll Jekyll and Hyde Hyde living in my head

Cut me down the middle

Cut me through the middle

Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.



Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde

Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.