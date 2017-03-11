Home #Justin Oh Video Justin Oh - Jekyll & Hyde (feat. Hyolyn of Sistar) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Justin Oh - Jekyll & Hyde (feat. Hyolyn of Sistar) testo

Underneath
It’s two of me
When is it love, but the other cannot breathe
Underneath
It’s a fire in me
I can’t put it out and I cannot set it free.(Jekyll and Hyde)

Half as good and half is gonna know that I feel
I crave boom, I need the sun, I don’t know how I feel.

Stars burn bright but they’ll dance
Jekyll Jekyll and Hyde Hyde living in my head
Cut me down the middle
Cut me through the middle
Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.

Underneath
There is pain and peace
Holds me back I’m tired, cannot see
Disbelief, I need to be released
Teach me to be you
Show me how to get it out
Underneath.

Half as good and half is gonna know that I feel
I crave boom, I need the sun, I don’t know how I feel.

I know stars burn bright but they’ll dance
Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde living in my head

Cut me through the middle
Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.

I know stars burn bright but they’ll dance
Jekyll Jekyll and Hyde Hyde living in my head
Cut me down the middle
Cut me through the middle
Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.

Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Jekyll Jekyll & Hyde Hyde
Divide my mind and cut me down the middle.

