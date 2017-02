Kaskade - Lessons In Love (feat. Neon Trees) [Headhunterz Remix] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kaskade - Lessons In Love (feat. Neon Trees) [Headhunterz Remix] testo



When you walk my way

I feel the rush come over me

It's the things you say



That makes a rush come over me



I never was too good at following rules

I'm better just pretending I was the fool



All day, all night I got the lights in my eyes

And I'm falling for you

All day, all night I got the lights in my eyes



And I'm falling for you

All day, all night I got the lights in my eyes

And I'm falling for you

Keep cool, stay young I'm just having my fun



With the lessons in love

When you walk my way, I feel the rush come over me



It's the things you say

That makes a rush come over me



I never was too good at following rules

I'm better just pretending I was the fool



All day, all night I got the lights in my eyes

And I'm falling for you

All day, all night I got the lights in my eyes

And I'm falling for you

All day, all night I got the lights in my eyes

And I'm falling for you

Keep cool, stay young I'm just having my fun

With the lessons in love