Katy Perry - Bon Appétit (feat. Migos) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Katy Perry - Bon Appétit (feat. Migos) testo



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet



Bon ap, bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby



Looks like you've been starving

You've got those hungry eyes

You could use some sugar

'Cause your levels ain't right

I'm a five-star Michelin

A Kobe flown in

You want what I'm cooking, boy



Let me take you

Under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two

And it's okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I'm on the menu



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby



So you want some more

Well, I'm open 24

Wanna keep you satisfied

Customer's always right

Hope you've got some room

For the world's best cherry pie

Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy



Let me take you

Under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two

And it's okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I'm on the menu



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby

'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby



(Quavo)

Sweet potato pie (sweet)

It'll change your mind (change)

Got you runnin' back for seconds (runnin')

Every single night (hey)

I'm the one they say can change your life (takeoff)

No waterfall, she drippin' wet, you like my ice? (blast)

She say she want a Migo night

Now I ask her, "What's the price?" (hold on)

If she do right, told her get whatever you like (oh shit)

I grab her legs and now divide, aight

Make her do a donut when she ride, aight

Looking at the eyes of a dime, make you blind

In her spine and my diamonds change the climate



Sweet tooth, no tooth fairy

Whipped cream, no dairy

She got her hot light on, screaming, "I'm ready"

But no horses, no carriage

(Go ahead)



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon ap, bon appétit, baby.



(On the candle light) Hey, yeah

Bon appétit, baby