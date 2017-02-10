Katy Perry - Chained To the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Katy Perry - Chained To the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley) testo



[Verse 1: Katy Perry]

Are we crazy?

Living our lives through a lens

Trapped in our white-picket fence

Like ornaments

So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble

Aren't you lonely

Up there in utopia

Where nothing will ever be enough?

Happily numb

So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble



[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Aha, look so good

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on



[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm



[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

Are we tone deaf?

Keep sweeping it under the mat

Thought we can do better than that

I hope we can

So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble



[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Aha, look so good (so good)

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on



[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm



[Bridge: Skip Marley]

It is my desire

Break down the walls to connect, inspire

Ay, up in your high place, liars

Time is ticking for the empire

The truth they feed is feeble

As so many times before

They greed over the people

They stumbling and fumbling

And we're about to riot

They woke up, they woke up the lions

(Woo!)



[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm



[Outro: Katy Perry]

Turn it up

Turn it up

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

'Cause we're all chained to the rhythm