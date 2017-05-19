Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj) testo



[Verse 1: Katy Perry]

A tiger

Don't lose no sleep

Don't need opinions

From a selfish or a sheep

Don't you come for me

No, not today

You're calculated

I got your number

'Cause you're a joker

And I'm a courtside killer queen

And you will kiss the ring

You best believe



[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like



[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket



[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

Your game is tired

You should retire

You're 'bout cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma's not a liar

She keeps receipts



[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like



[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket



[Verse 3: Nicki Minaj]

Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck

Silly rap beefs just get me more checks

My life is a movie, I'm never off set

Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)

Swish swish, aww I got them upset

But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep

Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsessed

'Cause I make M's, they get much less

Don't be tryna double back, I already despise you

All that fake love you showin', couldn't even disguise you

Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan

Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?

Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan

Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan

Ass goodbye, I'ma be riding by

I'ma tell my nigga biggz, yeah that's tha guy

A star's a star, da ha da ha

They never thought the swish god would take it this far

Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby

I only fuck with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy



[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket