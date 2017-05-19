Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj) testo
[Verse 1: Katy Perry]
A tiger
Don't lose no sleep
Don't need opinions
From a selfish or a sheep
Don't you come for me
No, not today
You're calculated
I got your number
'Cause you're a joker
And I'm a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
Your game is tired
You should retire
You're 'bout cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
[Verse 3: Nicki Minaj]
Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck
Silly rap beefs just get me more checks
My life is a movie, I'm never off set
Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)
Swish swish, aww I got them upset
But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep
Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsessed
'Cause I make M's, they get much less
Don't be tryna double back, I already despise you
All that fake love you showin', couldn't even disguise you
Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan
Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?
Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan
Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan
Ass goodbye, I'ma be riding by
I'ma tell my nigga biggz, yeah that's tha guy
A star's a star, da ha da ha
They never thought the swish god would take it this far
Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby
I only fuck with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
