Kendrick Lamar - DNA. (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kendrick Lamar - DNA. testo



I got, I got, I got, I got

Loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA

Cocaine quarter piece, got war and peace inside my DNA



I got power, poison, pain and joy inside my DNA

I got hustle though, ambition, flow, inside my DNA

I was born like this, since one like this

Immaculate conception

I transform like this, perform like this

Was Yeshua's new weapon

I don’t contemplate, I meditate, then off your fucking head

This that put-the-kids-to-bed

This that I got, I got, I got, I got

Realness, I just kill shit 'cause it's in my DNA

I got millions, I got riches buildin’ in my DNA

I got dark, I got evil, that rot inside my DNA

I got off, I got troublesome, heart inside my DNA

I just win again, then win again like Wimbledon, I serve

Yeah that's him again, the sound that engine in is like a bird

You see fireworks and Corvette tire skrrt the boulevard

I know how you work, I know just who you are

See you's a, you's a, you's a—

Bitch, your hormones prolly switch inside your DNA

Problem is, all that sucker shit inside your DNA

Daddy prolly snitched, heritage inside your DNA

Backbone don't exist, born outside a jellyfish, I gauge

See my pedigree most definitely don't tolerate the front

Shit I've been through prolly offend you

This is Paula’s oldest son

I know murder, conviction, burners

Boosters, burglars, ballers, dead, redemption

Scholars, fathers dead with kids

And I wish I was fed forgiveness

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, soldier’s DNA

Born inside the beast

My expertise checked out in second grade

When I was 9, on cell, motel, we didn't have nowhere to stay

At 29, I’ve done so well, hit cartwheel in my estate

And I'm gon' shine like I'm supposed to

Antisocial, extrovert

And excellent mean the extra work

And absentness what the fuck you heard

And pessimists never struck my nerve

And that’s a riff, gonna plead this case

The reason my power's here on earth

Salute the truth, when the prophet say





I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA

This is why I say that hip hop has done more damage to young African Americans than racism in recent years

I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA

I live a better life, I'm rollin' several dice, fuck your life

I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA

I live a better, fuck your life

5, 4, 3, 2, 1

This is my heritage, all I'm inheritin'

Money and power, the makin' of marriages





Tell me somethin'

You mothafuckas can't tell me nothin'

I'd rather die than to listen to you

My DNA not for imitation

Your DNA an abomination

This how it is when you're in the Matrix

Dodgin' bullets, reapin' what you sow

And stackin' up the footage, livin' on the go

And sleepin' in a villa

Sippin' from a Grammy and walkin' in the buildin'

Diamond in the ceilin', marble on the floors

Beach inside the window, peekin' out the window

Baby in the pool, godfather goals

Only Lord knows, I've been goin' hammer

Dodgin' paparazzi, freakin' through the cameras

Eat at Four Daughters, Brock wearin' sandals

Yoga on a Monday, stretchin' to Nirvana

Watchin' all the snakes, curvin' all the fakes

Phone never on, I don't conversate

I don't compromise, I just penetrate

Sex, money, murder, these are the breaks

These are the times, level number 9

Look up in the sky, 10 is on the way

Sentence on the way, killings on the way

Motherfucker, I got winners on the way

You ain't shit without a body on your belt

You ain't shit without a ticket on your plate

You ain't sick enough to pull it on yourself

You ain't rich enough to hit the lot and skate

Tell me when destruction gonna be my fate

Gonna be your fate, gonna be our fate

Peace to the world, let it rotate

Sex, money, murder, our DNA