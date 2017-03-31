Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. testo



[Intro]

Wicked or weakness

You gotta see this

Waaaaay (yeah, yeah!)



[Verse 1]

Ayy, I remember syrup sandwiches and crime allowances

Finesse a nigga with some counterfeits

But now I'm countin' this

Parmesan where my accountant lives

In fact, I'm downin' this

D'usse with my boo bae, tastes like Kool-Aid for the analysts

Girl, I can buy yo' ass the world with my paystub

Ooh, that pussy good, won't you sit it on my taste bloods?

I get way too petty once you let me do the extras

Pull up on your block, then break it down: we playin' Tetris

A.M. to the P.M., P.M. to the A.M., funk

Piss out your per diem, you just gotta hate 'em, funk

If I quit your BM, I still ride Mercedes, funk

If I quit this season, I still be the greatest, funk

My left stroke just went viral

Right stroke put lil' baby in a spiral

Soprano C, we like to keep it on a high note

It's levels to it, you and I know, bitch, be humble



[Chorus]

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up lil' bitch, hol' up lil' bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Sit down, hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (bitch)

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) bitch, sit down

Lil' bitch (hol' up, lil' bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) be humble

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch) sit down

(Hol' up lil' bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, sit down, lil' bitch)

(Sit down, lil' bitch, be humble)

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch) bitch, sit down

(Hol' up, bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)



[Verse 2]

Who dat nigga thinkin' that he frontin' on man, man? (Man, man)

Get the fuck off my stage, I'm the Sandman (Sandman)

Get the fuck off my dick, that ain't right

I make a play fuckin' up your whole life

I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretchmarks

Still will take you down right on your mama's couch in Polo socks, ayy

This shit way too crazy, ayy, you do not amaze me, ayy

I blew cool from AC, ayy, Obama just paged me, ayy

I don't fabricate it, ayy, most of y'all be fakin', ayy

I stay modest 'bout it, ayy, she elaborate it, ayy

This that Grey Poupon, that Evian, that TED Talk, ayy

Watch my soul speak, you let the meds talk, ayy

If I kill a nigga, it won't be the alcohol, ayy

I'm the realest nigga after all, bitch, be humble



[Chorus]

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up lil' bitch, hol' up lil' bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Sit down, hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (bitch)

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) bitch, sit down

Lil' bitch (hol' up, lil' bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) be humble

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch) sit down

(Hol' up lil' bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, sit down, lil' bitch)

(Sit down, lil' bitch, be humble)

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch) bitch, sit down

(Hol' up, bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)