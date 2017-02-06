Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex) testo
I am clearly broken
And no one knows what to do
Pieces of the puzzles don't fit so I'm coming into you
Itching is a pulse inside
Screaming out to come alive
It's just you and I
It's time to
Times are looking grim these days
Holding on to everything
It's hard to draw the line
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
I can't wait to rip my eyes out and look at you
Peace through pain is trash
Especially when it's done by you
Itching is a pulse inside
Screaming out to come alive
It's just you and I
It's time to
Times are looking grim these days
Holding on to everything
It's hard to draw the line
And I, I'm hiding in this empty space
Torture all my memories
Of what I left behind
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut
Up
Times are looking grim these days
Holding on to everything
It's hard to draw the line
And I, I'm hiding in this empty space
Torture all my memories
Of what I left behind
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
