Home #Korn Video Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex) testo

I am clearly broken
And no one knows what to do
Pieces of the puzzles don't fit so I'm coming into you
Itching is a pulse inside
Screaming out to come alive
It's just you and I
It's time to


Times are looking grim these days
Holding on to everything
It's hard to draw the line


Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up


I can't wait to rip my eyes out and look at you
Peace through pain is trash
Especially when it's done by you


Itching is a pulse inside
Screaming out to come alive
It's just you and I
It's time to


Times are looking grim these days
Holding on to everything
It's hard to draw the line
And I, I'm hiding in this empty space
Torture all my memories
Of what I left behind


Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up


Shut
Up


Times are looking grim these days
Holding on to everything
It's hard to draw the line
And I, I'm hiding in this empty space
Torture all my memories
Of what I left behind


Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up
Shut the fuck up, get up

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Korn

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs