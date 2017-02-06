Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Korn - Get Up! (feat. Skrillex) testo



I am clearly broken

And no one knows what to do

Pieces of the puzzles don't fit so I'm coming into you

Itching is a pulse inside

Screaming out to come alive

It's just you and I

It's time to





Times are looking grim these days

Holding on to everything

It's hard to draw the line





Shut the fuck up, get up

Shut the fuck up, get up

Shut the fuck up, get up





I can't wait to rip my eyes out and look at you

Peace through pain is trash

Especially when it's done by you





Itching is a pulse inside

Screaming out to come alive

It's just you and I

It's time to





Times are looking grim these days

Holding on to everything

It's hard to draw the line

And I, I'm hiding in this empty space

Torture all my memories

Of what I left behind





Shut the fuck up, get up

Shut the fuck up, get up

Shut the fuck up, get up





Shut

Up





Times are looking grim these days

Holding on to everything

It's hard to draw the line

And I, I'm hiding in this empty space

Torture all my memories

Of what I left behind





Shut the fuck up, get up

Shut the fuck up, get up

Shut the fuck up, get up

