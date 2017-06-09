Krewella - Calm Down (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Calm Down testo



[Verse 1]

Got all my keys don't you follow me, call on me

Ain't mood for no drama

Outta my face, didn't you read my policy

I do what I wanna

You ain't my parent but seek out the formula

So stay in your corner

Last thing I need is my head underwater

Even though I want ya



[Pre-Chorus]

Wanna feel the good

Wanna feel the bad, feel it all

Got a human heart

I'ma let that fly and fall

When I feel insane

And I rap that pain

No doubt

I'ma spell it out



[Chorus]

Don't tell me to calm down

I'm about tear this fuckin' place down

Kinda like the way I let it go

Don't tell me to calm down

I'm about to tear this fuckin' place down

No, I ain't afraid to let it go

Don't tell me to calm down

Don't tell me to calm down





[Verse 2]

Don't hit me up like you want an apology

I'm too busy riding

Sipping down vodka 'cause you ain't my cup of tea

I put you on silent

Say one more thing and I'll take it from zero to sixty

That's good to be honesty, honestly

If you get none of it

Get off my fuckin' back



[Pre-Chorus]

Wanna feel the good

Wanna feel the bad, feel it all

Got a human heart

I'ma let that fly and fall

When I feel insane

And I rap that pain

No doubt

I'ma spell it out



[Chorus]

Don't tell me to calm down

I'm about tear this fuckin' place down

Kinda like the way I let it go

Don't tell me to calm down

I'm about to tear this fuckin' place down

No, I ain't afraid to let it go

Don't tell me to calm down

Don't tell me to calm down





[Bridge]

Down, down, d-d-down, down

When the red line blows

I just can't lay low

Down, down, d-d-down, down

When the red line blows

I just can't lay low



[Chorus]

Don't tell me to calm down

I'm about tear this fuckin' place down

Kinda like the way I let it go

Don't tell me to calm down

I'm about to tear this fuckin' place down

No, I ain't afraid to let it go

Don't tell me to calm down

Don't tell me to calm down