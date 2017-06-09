Krewella - Calm Down (Video ufficiale e testo)
Krewella - Calm Down testo
[Verse 1]
Got all my keys don't you follow me, call on me
Ain't mood for no drama
Outta my face, didn't you read my policy
I do what I wanna
You ain't my parent but seek out the formula
So stay in your corner
Last thing I need is my head underwater
Even though I want ya
[Pre-Chorus]
Wanna feel the good
Wanna feel the bad, feel it all
Got a human heart
I'ma let that fly and fall
When I feel insane
And I rap that pain
No doubt
I'ma spell it out
[Chorus]
Don't tell me to calm down
I'm about tear this fuckin' place down
Kinda like the way I let it go
Don't tell me to calm down
I'm about to tear this fuckin' place down
No, I ain't afraid to let it go
Don't tell me to calm down
Don't tell me to calm down
[Verse 2]
Don't hit me up like you want an apology
I'm too busy riding
Sipping down vodka 'cause you ain't my cup of tea
I put you on silent
Say one more thing and I'll take it from zero to sixty
That's good to be honesty, honestly
If you get none of it
Get off my fuckin' back
[Pre-Chorus]
Wanna feel the good
Wanna feel the bad, feel it all
Got a human heart
I'ma let that fly and fall
When I feel insane
And I rap that pain
No doubt
I'ma spell it out
[Chorus]
Don't tell me to calm down
I'm about tear this fuckin' place down
Kinda like the way I let it go
Don't tell me to calm down
I'm about to tear this fuckin' place down
No, I ain't afraid to let it go
Don't tell me to calm down
Don't tell me to calm down
[Bridge]
Down, down, d-d-down, down
When the red line blows
I just can't lay low
Down, down, d-d-down, down
When the red line blows
I just can't lay low
[Chorus]
Don't tell me to calm down
I'm about tear this fuckin' place down
Kinda like the way I let it go
Don't tell me to calm down
I'm about to tear this fuckin' place down
No, I ain't afraid to let it go
Don't tell me to calm down
Don't tell me to calm down
Altro su #Krewella
-
PubblicatoKrewella - Be There: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilioni di colori e laser per uno dei party più attesi dell’anno con il tour che prosegue attraverso gli USA e il resto del mondo offrendo performance uniche.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoKrewella - Love Outta Me: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa storia di Tanner Seebaum, giovanissimo DJ morto per una forma tumorale, diventa un film sostenuto anche da Krewella, Skrillex e Diplo. Oggi la première.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoKrewella - Th2c: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs