Krewella - Fortune (feat. Diskord) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Fortune (feat. Diskord) testo



[Verse 1]

Pull up on the party with an army

Our guns inked up like a Harley Hells Angel on the one

Like a bull in a china shop, steaming like buns

Coming in like a wrecking ball, you gon' need a Tylenol



[Pre-Chorus]

Luck is going all the way up

Love is raining like paper

Rolling downtown with a couple young guys

We got everything that we could ever want



[Chorus]

Whole city on my back like Jordan

No, money can't buy this fortune

Got a squad homegrown and foreign

No, money can't buy this

Money can't buy this

Bulletproof love, you know this

Got me like a 24-karat fortress

They can keep the cash and the Porsches

'Cause money can't buy this

Money can't buy this fortune



[Post-Chorus]

'Cause money can't buy this

Money can't buy this

Money can't buy this fortune

Fortune



[Verse 2]

Diamonds are forever, but a girl's best friend

Is a bank full of ride-or-dies stickin' 'til the end

We stay mobbin' the party

But no, we ain't the Godless

We come in peace from the East

Pakistan to Miami



[Pre-Chorus]

Luck is going all the way up

Love is raining like paper

Rolling downtown with a couple young guys

We got everything that we could ever want



[Chorus]

Whole city on my back like [?]

No, money can't buy this fortune

Got a squad homegrown and foreign

No, money can't buy this

Money can't buy this

Bulletproof love, you know this

Got me like a 24-karat fortress

They can keep the cash and the Porsches

'Cause money can't buy this

Money can't buy this fortune



[Post-Chorus]

Money can't buy this

Money can't buy this fortune

Fortune



[Chorus]

Whole city on my back like Jordan

No, money can't buy this fortune

Got a squad homegrown and foreign

No, money can't buy this

Money can't buy this

Bulletproof love, you know this

Got me like a 24-karat fortress

They can keep the cash and the Porsches

'Cause money can't buy this

Money can't buy this fortune