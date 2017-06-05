Krewella - Love Outta Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Krewella - Love Outta Me testo
See me look around to the boy
See me look
See me look around to the boy sound
Keep your all money, keep that bank runnin'
I don't need none of it
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm my own woman, ain't no leash on me
You ain't my real homie
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
It's like pull of hair that I can't see share
But I'm with you all the way going wild
People oughta talk, try to pull me in the dark
But it doesn't mean that I'mma be blind
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
See me look around to the boy sound
No laws, no laws stoppin' me
See me look around, come and try me now
But you can't take the love outta me
Bring the new critics, got no hard feelings
Pop a cork in it
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Bulletproof spirit, take your aim at it
Now you can't kill it
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Mama always said that you can't break bread
If you cooking with the devil full of fears
Tryna play it out, like I'm better off dead
But you never takin' shit from me
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
See me look around to the [?] boy sound
No laws, no laws stoppin' me
See me look around, come and try me now
But you can't take the love outta me
Never take the love
Never take the love outta me
Never take the love
Never take the love outta me
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
Altro su #Krewella
-
PubblicatoKrewella - Be There: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilioni di colori e laser per uno dei party più attesi dell’anno con il tour che prosegue attraverso gli USA e il resto del mondo offrendo performance uniche.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoKrewella - Broken Record: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa storia di Tanner Seebaum, giovanissimo DJ morto per una forma tumorale, diventa un film sostenuto anche da Krewella, Skrillex e Diplo. Oggi la première.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoKrewella - Ammunition: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs