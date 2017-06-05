Krewella - Love Outta Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Love Outta Me testo



See me look around to the boy

See me look

See me look around to the boy sound



Keep your all money, keep that bank runnin'

I don't need none of it

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm my own woman, ain't no leash on me

You ain't my real homie

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



It's like pull of hair that I can't see share

But I'm with you all the way going wild

People oughta talk, try to pull me in the dark

But it doesn't mean that I'mma be blind



You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me

You keep banging on the drum

But I'm never getting down to the beat

Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di

You're never takin' the love outta me"

You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



See me look around to the boy sound

No laws, no laws stoppin' me

See me look around, come and try me now

But you can't take the love outta me



Bring the new critics, got no hard feelings

Pop a cork in it

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Bulletproof spirit, take your aim at it

Now you can't kill it

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



Mama always said that you can't break bread

If you cooking with the devil full of fears

Tryna play it out, like I'm better off dead

But you never takin' shit from me



You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me

You keep banging on the drum

But I'm never getting down to the beat

Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di

You're never takin' the love outta me"

You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



See me look around to the [?] boy sound

No laws, no laws stoppin' me

See me look around, come and try me now

But you can't take the love outta me



Never take the love

Never take the love outta me

Never take the love

Never take the love outta me



You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me

You keep banging on the drum

But I'm never getting down to the beat

Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di

You're never takin' the love outta me"

You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me



You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me

You keep banging on the drum

But I'm never getting down to the beat

Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di

You're never takin' the love outta me"

You can take me outta love

But you'll never take the love outta me