Home #Krewella Video Krewella - Love Outta Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Krewella - Love Outta Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Love Outta Me: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Krewella - Love Outta Me testo

See me look around to the boy
See me look
See me look around to the boy sound

Keep your all money, keep that bank runnin'
I don't need none of it
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm my own woman, ain't no leash on me
You ain't my real homie
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

It's like pull of hair that I can't see share
But I'm with you all the way going wild
People oughta talk, try to pull me in the dark
But it doesn't mean that I'mma be blind

You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

See me look around to the boy sound
No laws, no laws stoppin' me
See me look around, come and try me now
But you can't take the love outta me

Bring the new critics, got no hard feelings
Pop a cork in it
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Bulletproof spirit, take your aim at it
Now you can't kill it
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Mama always said that you can't break bread
If you cooking with the devil full of fears
Tryna play it out, like I'm better off dead
But you never takin' shit from me

You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

See me look around to the [?] boy sound
No laws, no laws stoppin' me
See me look around, come and try me now
But you can't take the love outta me

Never take the love
Never take the love outta me
Never take the love
Never take the love outta me

You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me

You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me
You keep banging on the drum
But I'm never getting down to the beat
Sayin', "Dum di-di, dum di-di, dum di-di-di
You're never takin' the love outta me"
You can take me outta love
But you'll never take the love outta me

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Krewella

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs