Krewella - Parachute (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Parachute testo



[Verse 1]

Monday morning came without a warning

You know I wish I didn't have to leave

It's temporary, yeah it's temporary

We survive on the memories

Like that sex on the beach last New Year's Eve, so high

Breaking into the pool at our old high school that night



[Chorus]

If I could bottle up this feeling

Dancing on the ceiling

Won't sink when I need it

Don't think just believe it

If I could bottle up this feeling

Hit me like the real thing

Won't sink when I need it

Don't think just believe it



[Post-Chorus]

Take a leap of faith, no parachute



[Verse 2]

On my pillow between byes and hellos

I breath you in and remember when

We shut the bar down, I lost count of the round

I reminisce every now and then

About that 6 A.M. drive last Fourth of July, so high

We got caught in the rain on the way to the bay that night



[Chorus]

If I could bottle up this feeling

Dancing on the ceiling

Won't sink when I need it

Don't think just believe it

If I could bottle up this feeling

Hit me like the real thing

Won't sink when I need it

Don't think just believe it



[Post-Chorus]

Take a leap of faith, no parachute



[Bridge]

Promise you, promise you

Take a leap of faith and we'll make it through

Promise you, I promise you

Take a leap of faith, no parachute



[Chorus]

If I could bottle up this feeling

Dancing on the ceiling

Won't sink when I need it

Don't think just believe it

If I could bottle up this feeling

Hit me like the real thing

Won't sink when I need it

Don't think just believe it

Take a leap of faith, no parachute