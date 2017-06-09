Krewella - Parachute (Video ufficiale e testo)
Krewella - Parachute testo
[Verse 1]
Monday morning came without a warning
You know I wish I didn't have to leave
It's temporary, yeah it's temporary
We survive on the memories
Like that sex on the beach last New Year's Eve, so high
Breaking into the pool at our old high school that night
[Chorus]
If I could bottle up this feeling
Dancing on the ceiling
Won't sink when I need it
Don't think just believe it
If I could bottle up this feeling
Hit me like the real thing
Won't sink when I need it
Don't think just believe it
[Post-Chorus]
Take a leap of faith, no parachute
[Verse 2]
On my pillow between byes and hellos
I breath you in and remember when
We shut the bar down, I lost count of the round
I reminisce every now and then
About that 6 A.M. drive last Fourth of July, so high
We got caught in the rain on the way to the bay that night
[Chorus]
If I could bottle up this feeling
Dancing on the ceiling
Won't sink when I need it
Don't think just believe it
If I could bottle up this feeling
Hit me like the real thing
Won't sink when I need it
Don't think just believe it
[Post-Chorus]
Take a leap of faith, no parachute
[Bridge]
Promise you, promise you
Take a leap of faith and we'll make it through
Promise you, I promise you
Take a leap of faith, no parachute
[Chorus]
If I could bottle up this feeling
Dancing on the ceiling
Won't sink when I need it
Don't think just believe it
If I could bottle up this feeling
Hit me like the real thing
Won't sink when I need it
Don't think just believe it
Take a leap of faith, no parachute
