Krewella - Th2c (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Th2c testo



[Chorus]

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Sex and cigarette smoke in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care



[Verse 1]

Balancing no wallet with no money doesn't matter

Dropping out of college but she climbing up that ladder

Independent woman on some Californiacation

Rolling up a paper like it's morning meditation

Flew out to Ibiza put that ticket on a Visa

Boppin' when she wake up and she chase it with tequila

Independent woman, yeah she got no hesitation

See her in the crowd on some shoulders and she's singing



[Chorus]

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Sex and cigarette smoke in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care



[Verse 2]

Everybody's staring, get a look at Mona Lisa

Kill 'em at the door, she's serving looks like it's subpoena

Do it for herself 'cause nobody worth a goddess

No one love her better than the mirror, that's a promise

Vegas for the weekend VIP like the Khalifa

Drink away the problems, call it overnight amnesia

She give all her worries to the bottom of the bottle

Singing every word like the motherfucking gospel



[Chorus]

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Sex and cigarette smoke in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care



[Bridge]

She too high to call you back

High to still be mad

Liking all the photos

But she never follow back

Yeah she know she bad

Roll up on the dash

Draggin' like Komodo

Yeah she never looking back





[Chorus]

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Sex and cigarette smoke in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care

I'm too high to care

I'm too, I'm too high to care

Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air

Yeah, I'm too high to care