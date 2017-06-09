Krewella - Th2c (Video ufficiale e testo)
Krewella - Th2c testo
[Chorus]
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Sex and cigarette smoke in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
[Verse 1]
Balancing no wallet with no money doesn't matter
Dropping out of college but she climbing up that ladder
Independent woman on some Californiacation
Rolling up a paper like it's morning meditation
Flew out to Ibiza put that ticket on a Visa
Boppin' when she wake up and she chase it with tequila
Independent woman, yeah she got no hesitation
See her in the crowd on some shoulders and she's singing
[Chorus]
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Sex and cigarette smoke in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
[Verse 2]
Everybody's staring, get a look at Mona Lisa
Kill 'em at the door, she's serving looks like it's subpoena
Do it for herself 'cause nobody worth a goddess
No one love her better than the mirror, that's a promise
Vegas for the weekend VIP like the Khalifa
Drink away the problems, call it overnight amnesia
She give all her worries to the bottom of the bottle
Singing every word like the motherfucking gospel
[Chorus]
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Sex and cigarette smoke in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
[Bridge]
She too high to call you back
High to still be mad
Liking all the photos
But she never follow back
Yeah she know she bad
Roll up on the dash
Draggin' like Komodo
Yeah she never looking back
[Chorus]
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Sex and cigarette smoke in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
I'm too high to care
I'm too, I'm too high to care
Light that, throw it back, blow it in the air
Yeah, I'm too high to care
