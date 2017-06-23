Home #Kryder Video Kryder - MTV (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Kryder - MTV (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kryder - MTV: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Kryder - MTV testo

Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
[?]

Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
[?] on MTV

Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
[?]


Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
Rock your way to it
[?]

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Kryder

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs