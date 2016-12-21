KSHMR @ Live Ravolution Music Festival 2016
KSHMR @ Ravolution Music Festival, Vietnam 2016-12-08
01. Headhunterz & KSHMR - Dharma (Intro Edit) [SPINNIN']
02. KSHMR & DallasK - ID
w/ Nom De Strip - The Game [RISING]
w/ Snails & heRobust - Pump This [OWSLA]
03. DallasK - Powertrip [REVEALED]
04. Carnage feat. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca [ULTRA]
w/ Queen - Don't Stop Me Now [EMI UK]
05. KSHMR feat. Sidnie Tipton - Wildcard [MUSICAL FREEDOM]
w/ JDG - Tantra [ONELOVE]
w/ Goldfish & Blink - Here We Go Again (Acappella) [REVEALED]
06. Firebeatz & KSHMR feat. Luciana - No Heroes [SPINNIN']
w/ Firebeatz & KSHMR feat. Luciana - No Heroes (Instant Party! & Party Thieves Remix) [SPINNIN']
07. KSHMR feat. Luciana - Dogs [FREE]
w/ Milo & Otis - Festmunch 2: The Haunting [FREE]
08. KSHMR - JAMMU [SPINNIN']
w/ KSHMR - JAMMU (ZAXX Remix) [SPINNIN']
09. JETFIRE x Lost Stories x Carta - India [MAXXIMIZE]
w/ KSHMR & Tigerlily - Invisible Children [SPINNIN']
w/ KSHMR - Dhoom [SPINNIN']
10. KSHMR & Marnik - Bazaar (Official Sunburn Goa 2015 Anthem) [SPINNIN']
w/ KSHMR & Marnik feat. Mitika - Mandala (Official Sunburn Festival 2016 Anthem) [SPINNIN']
11. Tiësto & KSHMR feat. VASSY - Secrets [MUSICAL FREEDOM]
12. KSHMR & Bassjackers feat. Sidnie Tipton - Extreme [SPINNIN']
13. R3hab & KSHMR - Karate [SPINNIN']
w/ Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made For Walkin' [REPRISE]
14. KSHMR - Omnislash [FREE]
w/ Bali Bandits - Kaboom [HEXAGON]
15. Jewelz & Sparks - I Can Fly [MUSICAL FREEDOM]
w/ Julian Jordan - Pilot [REVEALED]
16. Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You [MAD DECENT]
17. Tritonal - Gamma Gamma [ENHANCED]
w/ Maddix & Jayden Jaxx - Voltage [REVEALED]
18. Shaun Frank & KSHMR feat. Delaney Jane - Heaven (KSHMR Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]
19. Headhunterz & Skytech - Kundalini [SPINNIN']
20. R3hab & KSHMR - Strong [SPINNIN']
w/ Timmy Trumpet - Nightmare [DOORN]
21. KSHMR - Leviathan [FREE]
22. Bali Bandits - Hoy Snoof Zha [WOLV]
23. MR.BLACK & WAO - Hu Ha! [REVEALED]
24. Hilight Tribe - Free Tibet (Vini Vici Remix) [IBOGA]
w/ DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami [DOORN]
w/ DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami (Jay Cosmic Remix) [FREE/DOORN]
25. KSHMR - Megalodon [SPINNIN']
26. KSHMR & Snails - The Serpent [SPINNIN']
w/ Alvaro & Carnage - The Underground [SPINNIN']
27. KSHMR - Dead Man's Hand (DSouza VIP Ecstasy Of Gold Version) [SPINNIN']
28. KSHMR & BassKillers & B3nte - The Spook [SPINNIN' PREMIUM]
w/ Timmy Trumpet - Freaks (W&W Bigroom Edit) [MAINSTAGE/HUSSLE]
w/ KSHMR & B3nte & Badjack - The Spook Returns [SPINNIN' PREMIUM]
29. KSHMR & Bassjackers feat. Sirah - Memories [SPINNIN']
30. KSHMR & DallasK - Burn [REVEALED]
31. KSHMR - Kashmir [FREE]
