KSHMR @ Live Ravolution Music Festival 2016

KSHMR @ Ravolution Music Festival, Vietnam 2016-12-08

01. Headhunterz & KSHMR - Dharma (Intro Edit) [SPINNIN']

02. KSHMR & DallasK - ID

w/ Nom De Strip - The Game [RISING]

w/ Snails & heRobust - Pump This [OWSLA]

03. DallasK - Powertrip [REVEALED]

04. Carnage feat. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca [ULTRA]

w/ Queen - Don't Stop Me Now [EMI UK]

05. KSHMR feat. Sidnie Tipton - Wildcard [MUSICAL FREEDOM]

w/ JDG - Tantra [ONELOVE]

w/ Goldfish & Blink - Here We Go Again (Acappella) [REVEALED]

06. Firebeatz & KSHMR feat. Luciana - No Heroes [SPINNIN']

w/ Firebeatz & KSHMR feat. Luciana - No Heroes (Instant Party! & Party Thieves Remix) [SPINNIN']

07. KSHMR feat. Luciana - Dogs [FREE]

w/ Milo & Otis - Festmunch 2: The Haunting [FREE]

08. KSHMR - JAMMU [SPINNIN']

w/ KSHMR - JAMMU (ZAXX Remix) [SPINNIN']

09. JETFIRE x Lost Stories x Carta - India [MAXXIMIZE]

w/ KSHMR & Tigerlily - Invisible Children [SPINNIN']

w/ KSHMR - Dhoom [SPINNIN']

10. KSHMR & Marnik - Bazaar (Official Sunburn Goa 2015 Anthem) [SPINNIN']

w/ KSHMR & Marnik feat. Mitika - Mandala (Official Sunburn Festival 2016 Anthem) [SPINNIN']

11. Tiësto & KSHMR feat. VASSY - Secrets [MUSICAL FREEDOM]

12. KSHMR & Bassjackers feat. Sidnie Tipton - Extreme [SPINNIN']

13. R3hab & KSHMR - Karate [SPINNIN']

w/ Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made For Walkin' [REPRISE]

14. KSHMR - Omnislash [FREE]

w/ Bali Bandits - Kaboom [HEXAGON]

15. Jewelz & Sparks - I Can Fly [MUSICAL FREEDOM]

w/ Julian Jordan - Pilot [REVEALED]

16. Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You [MAD DECENT]

17. Tritonal - Gamma Gamma [ENHANCED]

w/ Maddix & Jayden Jaxx - Voltage [REVEALED]

18. Shaun Frank & KSHMR feat. Delaney Jane - Heaven (KSHMR Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]

19. Headhunterz & Skytech - Kundalini [SPINNIN']

20. R3hab & KSHMR - Strong [SPINNIN']

w/ Timmy Trumpet - Nightmare [DOORN]

21. KSHMR - Leviathan [FREE]

22. Bali Bandits - Hoy Snoof Zha [WOLV]

23. MR.BLACK & WAO - Hu Ha! [REVEALED]

24. Hilight Tribe - Free Tibet (Vini Vici Remix) [IBOGA]

w/ DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami [DOORN]

w/ DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami (Jay Cosmic Remix) [FREE/DOORN]

25. KSHMR - Megalodon [SPINNIN']

26. KSHMR & Snails - The Serpent [SPINNIN']

w/ Alvaro & Carnage - The Underground [SPINNIN']

27. KSHMR - Dead Man's Hand (DSouza VIP Ecstasy Of Gold Version) [SPINNIN']

28. KSHMR & BassKillers & B3nte - The Spook [SPINNIN' PREMIUM]

w/ Timmy Trumpet - Freaks (W&W Bigroom Edit) [MAINSTAGE/HUSSLE]

w/ KSHMR & B3nte & Badjack - The Spook Returns [SPINNIN' PREMIUM]

29. KSHMR & Bassjackers feat. Sirah - Memories [SPINNIN']

30. KSHMR & DallasK - Burn [REVEALED]

31. KSHMR - Kashmir [FREE]