EDC Las Vegas 2017 KYGO + Ceremony

Kygo ft. Parson James - Stole The Show

Mr. Belt & Wezol - Good Times

Alan Walker - Alone (Jack Wins Remix)

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Jack Wins Remix)

Snakehips & MØ - Don't Leave (Throttle Remix)

Sigala & Digital Farm Animals - Only One

Neiked ft. Dyo - Sexual (Oliver Nelson Remix)

Seinabo Sey - Younger (Kygo Remix)

Avicii ft. Marie Orsted - Dear Boy (Avicii Remix)

Julia Michaels - Issues (Alan Walker Remix)

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Illenium Remix)

Sigrid - Don't Kill My Vibe (Gryffin Remix)

Kygo ft. Ellie Goulding - First Time

Kygo ft. Julia Michaels - Carry Me

Jocelyn Alice - Feels Right (Galloway Remix)

Starley - Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)

Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing (Kygo Remix)

Kygo ft. Maty Noyes - Stay

Kygo ft. John Newman - Never Let You Go

Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me (ID Remix)

Junior Tribe - Smoking Everyday

Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know

Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (MYNGA Remix)

Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners ft. Kylie Auldist - This Girl (RTC Edit)

Tujamo - Make U Love Me

Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (The Him Remix)

Eric Prydz - Call On Me

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Alesso Remix)

Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me

Kygo ft. Conrad Sewell - Firestone