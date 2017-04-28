Home #Kygo Video Kygo, Ellie Goulding - First Time
Video ufficiali

Kygo, Ellie Goulding - First Time

Kygo, Ellie Goulding - First Time: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

196 condivisioni

Kygo - First Time testo

We were lovers for the first time
Running all the red lights
The middle finger was our peace sign, yeah

We were sipping on emotions
Smoking and inhaling every moment
It was reckless and we owned it, yeah, yeah

We were high and we were sober
We were under, we were over
We were young and now I'm older
But I'd do it all again

Getting drunk on a train track
Way back, when we tried our first cigarettes
Ten dollars was a fat stack
I'd do it all again
Bought my jacket and a snapback
Your dad's black Honda was a Maybach
Three stacks on the playback
I'd do it all again

We were lovers on a wild ride
Speeding for the finish line
Come until the end of our time, yeah
Started off as a wildfire, burning down the bridges to our empire
Our love was something they could admire, yeah, yeah

We were high and we were sober
We were under, we were over
We were young and now I'm older
But I'd do it all again

Getting drunk on a train track
Way back, when we tried our first cigarettes
Ten dollars was a fat stack
I'd do it all again
Bought my jacket and a snapback
Your dad's black Honda was a Maybach
Three stacks on the playback
I'd do it all again

Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...

Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Kygo

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs