Kygo, Ellie Goulding - First Time
196 condivisioni
Kygo - First Time testo
We were lovers for the first time
Running all the red lights
The middle finger was our peace sign, yeah
We were sipping on emotions
Smoking and inhaling every moment
It was reckless and we owned it, yeah, yeah
We were high and we were sober
We were under, we were over
We were young and now I'm older
But I'd do it all again
Getting drunk on a train track
Way back, when we tried our first cigarettes
Ten dollars was a fat stack
I'd do it all again
Bought my jacket and a snapback
Your dad's black Honda was a Maybach
Three stacks on the playback
I'd do it all again
We were lovers on a wild ride
Speeding for the finish line
Come until the end of our time, yeah
Started off as a wildfire, burning down the bridges to our empire
Our love was something they could admire, yeah, yeah
We were high and we were sober
We were under, we were over
We were young and now I'm older
But I'd do it all again
Getting drunk on a train track
Way back, when we tried our first cigarettes
Ten dollars was a fat stack
I'd do it all again
Bought my jacket and a snapback
Your dad's black Honda was a Maybach
Three stacks on the playback
I'd do it all again
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...
Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...
Altro su #Kygo
-
PubblicatoKygo – Live @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCon la recente uscita del video di It Ain't Me con Selena Gomez, il produttore norvegese sta per sfornare un'altro pezzo che si prevede essere già un successo.
Leggi l'articoloNews
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoQuale canzone ti accompagnerà incessantemente per tutta la stagione? Gioca con il nostro quiz e preparati ad accendere lo stereo!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoGuarda l'esibizione live di Kygo sul Mainstage all'Ultra Music Festival 2016
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs