Kygo, Ellie Goulding - First Time

Kygo - First Time testo



We were lovers for the first time

Running all the red lights

The middle finger was our peace sign, yeah



We were sipping on emotions

Smoking and inhaling every moment

It was reckless and we owned it, yeah, yeah



We were high and we were sober

We were under, we were over

We were young and now I'm older

But I'd do it all again



Getting drunk on a train track

Way back, when we tried our first cigarettes

Ten dollars was a fat stack

I'd do it all again

Bought my jacket and a snapback

Your dad's black Honda was a Maybach

Three stacks on the playback

I'd do it all again



We were lovers on a wild ride

Speeding for the finish line

Come until the end of our time, yeah

Started off as a wildfire, burning down the bridges to our empire

Our love was something they could admire, yeah, yeah



We were high and we were sober

We were under, we were over

We were young and now I'm older

But I'd do it all again



Getting drunk on a train track

Way back, when we tried our first cigarettes

Ten dollars was a fat stack

I'd do it all again

Bought my jacket and a snapback

Your dad's black Honda was a Maybach

Three stacks on the playback

I'd do it all again



Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...



Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...

Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...

Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...

Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...

Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...

Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...

Speed speed, speed speed oh oh...

Stack stack, stack stack, oh oh...