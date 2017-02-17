Kygo - It Ain’t Me ft. Selena Gomez (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kygo - It Ain’t Me ft. Selena Gomez testo



[Verse 1: Selena Gomez]

I had a dream

We were sipping whiskey neat

Highest floor, The Bowery

Nowhere’s high enough

Somewhere along the lines

We stopped seeing eye to eye

You were staying out all night

And I had enough



[Pre-Chorus: Selena Gomez]

No, I don't wanna know

Where you been or where you're goin'

But I know I won't be home

And you'll be on your own



[Chorus: Selena Gomez]

Who's gonna walk you

Through the dark side of the morning?

Who's gonna rock you

When the sun won't let you sleep?

Who's waking up to drive you home

When you're drunk and all alone?

Who's gonna walk you

Through the dark side of the morning?



[Drop: Selena Gomez & Kygo]

It ain't me

(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)

It ain't me

(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)

It ain't me

(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)

It ain't me



[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]

I had a dream

We were back to seventeen

Summer nights and the liberties

Never growing up

I'll take with me

The polaroids and the memories

But you know I'm gonna leave

Behind the worst of us



[Chorus: Selena Gomez]

Who's gonna walk you

Through the dark side of the morning?

Who's gonna rock you

When the sun won't let you sleep?

Who's waking up to drive you home

When you're drunk and all alone?

Who's gonna walk you

Through the dark side of the morning?



[Drop: Selena Gomez & Kygo]

It ain't me, no no

It ain't me, no no

It ain't me, no no

It ain't me, no no

Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain't me

(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)

It ain't me

(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)

It ain't me

(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)