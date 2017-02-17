Kygo - It Ain’t Me ft. Selena Gomez (Video ufficiale e testo)
Kygo - It Ain’t Me ft. Selena Gomez testo
[Verse 1: Selena Gomez]
I had a dream
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor, The Bowery
Nowhere’s high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough
[Pre-Chorus: Selena Gomez]
No, I don't wanna know
Where you been or where you're goin'
But I know I won't be home
And you'll be on your own
[Chorus: Selena Gomez]
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
[Drop: Selena Gomez & Kygo]
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)
It ain't me
[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]
I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and the liberties
Never growing up
I'll take with me
The polaroids and the memories
But you know I'm gonna leave
Behind the worst of us
[Chorus: Selena Gomez]
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
[Drop: Selena Gomez & Kygo]
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, where you're going)
