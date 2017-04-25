Kygo - It Ain't Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Kygo - It Ain't Me testo
I had a dream
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor, The Bowery
Nowhere's high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough
No, I don't wanna know
Where you been or where you're goin'
But I know I won't be home
And you'll be on your own
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and The Libertines
Never growing up
I'll take with me
The polaroids and the memories
But you know I'm gonna leave
Behind the worst of us
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
