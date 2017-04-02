Lady Bee - Rebel feat. Jalise Romy (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lady Bee - Rebel feat. Jalise Romy testo



We are like night and day

Different in many ways

But something tricked me

I try to resist but I can’t back down..

Against all odds you got me now..



Oh No No no no….

I Try to fight it

Oh no no no no

I can’t deny it..

Oh no no no no…

I can't be quit

I'm gonna start a riot



Pre-chorus:

I feel like wearing a bandana

Got a rebelheart

Godzilla

Rock this city up

Nirvana

You're making me a bad girl



Chorus:

You're calling out the rebel in me

You're calling out the rebel in me

You're calling out the rebel in me

You're calling out the rebel

Oh, You're making me do things that I would never do

And I'm breaking all the rules that I used to follow

And I never thought this other me, exsists in me

You're calling out the rebel in me, rebel



Verse 2:

You’re back again and I Can hear you calling..

Dont wanna answer, But i’m falling..

I try to resist but I can’t back down..

Against all odds; you got me now..



Oh No No no no….

I Try to fight it

Oh no no no

I can’t deny it..

Oh no no no no…

I can't be quit

Why don't we just start a riot



Pre-chorus:

I feel like wearing a bandana

Got a rebelheart

Like Godzilla

Rock this city up

Nirvana

You're making me a bad girl



Chorus:

You're calling out the rebel in me

You're calling out the rebel in me

You're calling out the rebel in me

You're calling out the rebel

Oh, You're making me do things that I would never do

And I'm breaking all the rules that I used to follow

And I never thought this other me, exsists in me

You're calling out the rebel in me, rebel