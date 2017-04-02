Home #Lady Bee Video Lady Bee - Rebel feat. Jalise Romy (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Lady Bee - Rebel feat. Jalise Romy (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lady Bee - Rebel feat. Jalise Romy: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Lady Bee - Rebel feat. Jalise Romy testo

We are like night and day
Different in many ways
But something tricked me
I try to resist but I can’t back down..
Against all odds you got me now..

Oh No No no no….
I Try to fight it
Oh no no no no
I can’t deny it..
Oh no no no no…
I can't be quit
I'm gonna start a riot

Pre-chorus:
I feel like wearing a bandana
Got a rebelheart
Godzilla
Rock this city up
Nirvana
You're making me a bad girl

Chorus:
You're calling out the rebel in me
You're calling out the rebel in me
You're calling out the rebel in me
You're calling out the rebel
Oh, You're making me do things that I would never do
And I'm breaking all the rules that I used to follow
And I never thought this other me, exsists in me
You're calling out the rebel in me, rebel

Verse 2:
You’re back again and I Can hear you calling..
Dont wanna answer, But i’m falling..
I try to resist but I can’t back down..
Against all odds; you got me now..

Oh No No no no….
I Try to fight it
Oh no no no
I can’t deny it..
Oh no no no no…
I can't be quit
Why don't we just start a riot

Pre-chorus:
I feel like wearing a bandana
Got a rebelheart
Like Godzilla
Rock this city up
Nirvana
You're making me a bad girl

Chorus:
You're calling out the rebel in me
You're calling out the rebel in me
You're calling out the rebel in me
You're calling out the rebel
Oh, You're making me do things that I would never do
And I'm breaking all the rules that I used to follow
And I never thought this other me, exsists in me
You're calling out the rebel in me, rebel

