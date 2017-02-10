Lady Gaga - John Wayne (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lady Gaga - John Wayne testo



It's like, I just love a cowboy

You know

I'm just like, I just, I know, it's bad

But I'm just like

Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse

And can you go a little faster?!



3 am, mustang speedin'

Two lovers, headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Runnin' through the red lights

Hollerin' over, rubber spinnin'

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, prayin'

On the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



Baby let's get high, John Wayne

Baby let's get high, John Wayne



Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot

Charged up, 'cause the man's on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shiftin'

He called, I cried, we broke

Racin' through the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



Baby let's get high, John Wayne

Baby let's get high, John Wayne



So here I go

To the eye

Of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go

Into our love storm



Baby let's get high, John Wayne

Baby let's get high, John Wayne