Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights) testo
Can I take you there?
Somewhere far where nobody cares
Who we are, what we doing here
I just wanna ride, no ceiling
I want that Sunday feeling
With the wind in your hair
And the sun on my lips
In the middle of nowhere
I could be your best rave
Everything you need I got
I know just what you like
I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh
I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
Nobody but you and I
I can be your paradise
I can be your
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
I can be your dream babe
Fly you high to another place
Just leave your mind
Let's go hideaway
I just wanna be your weekend
Your holiday, your season
With the wind in your hair
And the sun on my lips
In the middle of nowhere
I could be your best rave
Everything you need I got
I know just what you like
I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh
I can be your paradise
Ooh yeah
Nobody but you and I oh
I could be your
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
I can be your paradise
I can be your paradise
I can be your
I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh
I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
Nobody but you and I oh
I can be your
