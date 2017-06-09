Home #Laidback Luke Video Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights) testo

Can I take you there?
Somewhere far where nobody cares
Who we are, what we doing here

I just wanna ride, no ceiling
I want that Sunday feeling
With the wind in your hair
And the sun on my lips
In the middle of nowhere
I could be your best rave
Everything you need I got
I know just what you like

I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh
I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
Nobody but you and I

I can be your paradise
I can be your
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)

I can be your dream babe
Fly you high to another place
Just leave your mind
Let's go hideaway
I just wanna be your weekend
Your holiday, your season
With the wind in your hair
And the sun on my lips
In the middle of nowhere
I could be your best rave
Everything you need I got
I know just what you like

I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh
I can be your paradise
Ooh yeah
Nobody but you and I oh
I could be your
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)
(Ooh yeah)

I can be your paradise
I can be your paradise
I can be your
I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh
I can be your paradise
(Ooh yeah)
Nobody but you and I oh
I can be your

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

