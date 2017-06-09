Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Laidback Luke - Paradise (feat. Bright Lights) testo



Can I take you there?

Somewhere far where nobody cares

Who we are, what we doing here



I just wanna ride, no ceiling

I want that Sunday feeling

With the wind in your hair

And the sun on my lips

In the middle of nowhere

I could be your best rave

Everything you need I got

I know just what you like



I can be your paradise

(Ooh yeah)

I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh

I can be your paradise

(Ooh yeah)

Nobody but you and I



I can be your paradise

I can be your

(Ooh yeah)

(Ooh yeah)

(Ooh yeah)

(Ooh yeah)



I can be your dream babe

Fly you high to another place

Just leave your mind

Let's go hideaway

I just wanna be your weekend

Your holiday, your season

With the wind in your hair

And the sun on my lips

In the middle of nowhere

I could be your best rave

Everything you need I got

I know just what you like



I can be your paradise

(Ooh yeah)

I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh

I can be your paradise

Ooh yeah

Nobody but you and I oh

I could be your

(Ooh yeah)

(Ooh yeah)

(Ooh yeah)

(Ooh yeah)



I can be your paradise

I can be your paradise

I can be your

I'll show you nothing but the bluest skies oh

I can be your paradise

(Ooh yeah)

Nobody but you and I oh

I can be your