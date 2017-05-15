Lana Del Rey - Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lana Del Rey - Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind testo



[Verse 1]

I was at Coachella

Leaning on your shoulder

Watching your husband swing in time

I guess I was in it

'Cause baby, for a minute

It was Woodstock in my mind

In the next morning

They put out the warning

Tensions were rising over country lines

I turned off the music

Tried to sit and use it

All of the love that I saw that night



[Pre-Chorus 1]

'Cause what about all these children

And what about all their parents

And what about about all their crowns they wear

In hair so long like mine

And what about all their wishes

Wrapped up like garland roses

Round their little heads

I said a prayer for a third time



[Chorus]

I'd trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)

I'd take my time for the climb up to the top of it (stairway)

I'd trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (stairway)

I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question

I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question



[Verse 2]

I was at Coachella

Leaning on your shoulder

Watching your husband swing and shine

I'd say he was hella, cool to win them over

Critics can be so mean sometimes

He was on his knees and I thought he was breaking 'em down with his words and his words divine

Doesn't take a genius to know what you've got going

To not want music 'cause they lost their minds



[Pre-Chorus 2]

'Cause what about all these children

And all their children's children

And why am I even wondering that today

Maybe my contribution

Could be as small as hoping

That words could turn to birds and birds would send my thoughts your way



[Chorus]

I'd trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)

I'd take my time for the climb up to the top of it (a stairway)

I'd trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (a stairway)

I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question

I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question



[Outro]

A stairway, stairway to heaven

A stairway

Got a million things I wanna say

Like what is it all for? Will it be okay?

Million things I wanna say

Like what is it all for?

Stairway, stairway to heaven

Stairway

Stairway, stairway to heaven

Stairway