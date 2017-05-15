Lana Del Rey - Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lana Del Rey - Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind testo
[Verse 1]
I was at Coachella
Leaning on your shoulder
Watching your husband swing in time
I guess I was in it
'Cause baby, for a minute
It was Woodstock in my mind
In the next morning
They put out the warning
Tensions were rising over country lines
I turned off the music
Tried to sit and use it
All of the love that I saw that night
[Pre-Chorus 1]
'Cause what about all these children
And what about all their parents
And what about about all their crowns they wear
In hair so long like mine
And what about all their wishes
Wrapped up like garland roses
Round their little heads
I said a prayer for a third time
[Chorus]
I'd trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)
I'd take my time for the climb up to the top of it (stairway)
I'd trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (stairway)
I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
[Verse 2]
I was at Coachella
Leaning on your shoulder
Watching your husband swing and shine
I'd say he was hella, cool to win them over
Critics can be so mean sometimes
He was on his knees and I thought he was breaking 'em down with his words and his words divine
Doesn't take a genius to know what you've got going
To not want music 'cause they lost their minds
[Pre-Chorus 2]
'Cause what about all these children
And all their children's children
And why am I even wondering that today
Maybe my contribution
Could be as small as hoping
That words could turn to birds and birds would send my thoughts your way
[Chorus]
I'd trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)
I'd take my time for the climb up to the top of it (a stairway)
I'd trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (a stairway)
I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
[Outro]
A stairway, stairway to heaven
A stairway
Got a million things I wanna say
Like what is it all for? Will it be okay?
Million things I wanna say
Like what is it all for?
Stairway, stairway to heaven
Stairway
Stairway, stairway to heaven
Stairway
