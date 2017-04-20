Lana Del Rey - Lust for Life (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lana Del Rey - Lust for Life testo
limb up the H
Of the Hollywood sign, yeah
In these stolen moments
The world is mine (do it, do it)
There's nobody here
Just us together (shut up, shut up)
Keepin' me hot
Like July forever
'Cause we're the masters of our own fate
We're the captains of our own souls
There's no way for us to come away
'Cause boy we're gold, boy we're gold
And I was like...
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
They say only the good die young
That just ain't right
'Cause we're having too much fun
Too much fun tonight, yeah
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Then, we dance on the H
Of the Hollywood sign, yeah
'Til we run out of breath
Gotta dance 'til we die (duwop, duwop)
My boyfriend's back
And he's cooler than ever (shuwop, shuwop)
There's no more night
Blue skies forever
'Cause we're the masters of our own fate
We're the captains of our own souls
So there's no need for us to hesitate
We're all alone, let's take control
And I was like...
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
They say only the good die young
That just ain't right
'Cause we're having too much fun
Too much fun tonight, yeah
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
My boyfriend's back
And he's cooler than ever
There's no more night
Blue skies forever
I told you twice
In our love letter
There's no stopping now
Green lights forever
And I was like...
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
