Lana Del Rey - Lust for Life (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lana Del Rey - Lust for Life testo



limb up the H

Of the Hollywood sign, yeah

In these stolen moments



The world is mine (do it, do it)

There's nobody here

Just us together (shut up, shut up)

Keepin' me hot

Like July forever



'Cause we're the masters of our own fate

We're the captains of our own souls

There's no way for us to come away

'Cause boy we're gold, boy we're gold

And I was like...



Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes



They say only the good die young

That just ain't right

'Cause we're having too much fun

Too much fun tonight, yeah



And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive



Then, we dance on the H

Of the Hollywood sign, yeah

'Til we run out of breath

Gotta dance 'til we die (duwop, duwop)

My boyfriend's back

And he's cooler than ever (shuwop, shuwop)

There's no more night

Blue skies forever



'Cause we're the masters of our own fate

We're the captains of our own souls

So there's no need for us to hesitate

We're all alone, let's take control

And I was like...



Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes



They say only the good die young

That just ain't right

'Cause we're having too much fun

Too much fun tonight, yeah



And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive



My boyfriend's back

And he's cooler than ever

There's no more night

Blue skies forever

I told you twice

In our love letter

There's no stopping now

Green lights forever

And I was like...



Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes



And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive