LINKIN PARK - Heavy (Video ufficiale e testo)

LINKIN PARK - Heavy testo



I don't like my mind right now

Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary

Wish that I could slow things down

I wanna let go but there's comfort in the panic

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything's about me

Yeah I drive myself crazy

Cause I can't escape the gravity



I'm holding on

Why is everything so heavy

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what's bringing me down

If I just let go, I'd be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy



You say that I'm paranoid

But I'm pretty sure the world is out to get me

It's not like I make the choice

To let my mind stay so fucking messy

I know I'm not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same

I know I'm not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same



I'm holding on

Why is everything so heavy

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what's bringing me down

If I just let go, I'd be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy



I know I'm not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same

I know I'm not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything's about me



I'm holding on

Why is everything so heavy

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what's bringing me down

If I just let go, I'd be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy