LINKIN PARK - Nobody Can Save Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

LINKIN PARK - Nobody Can Save Me

LINKIN PARK - Nobody Can Save Me testo

I'm dancing with my demons
I'm hanging off the edge
Storm clouds gather beneath me


Waves break above my head
Head-first hallucination

I wanna fall wide awake now
You tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight

But nobody can save me now
I'm holding up a light
I'm chasing up the darkness inside
'Cause nobody can save me

Stared into this illusion
For answers yet to come
I chose a false solution
But nobody proved me wrong
Head-first hallucination

I wanna fall wide awake
Watch the ground giving way now
You tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight

But nobody can save me now
I'm holding up a light
I'm chasing up the darkness inside
'Cause nobody can save me

Been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here (I wanna fall wide awake now)
Been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here (I wanna fall wide awake now)

I wanna fall wide awake now
So tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight

And only I can save me now
I'm holding up a light
Chasing up the darkness inside
And I don't wanna let you down
But only I can save me!

Been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here

