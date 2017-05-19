LINKIN PARK - Nobody Can Save Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

LINKIN PARK - Nobody Can Save Me testo



I'm dancing with my demons

I'm hanging off the edge

Storm clouds gather beneath me





Waves break above my head

Head-first hallucination



I wanna fall wide awake now

You tell me it's alright

Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight



But nobody can save me now

I'm holding up a light

I'm chasing up the darkness inside

'Cause nobody can save me



Stared into this illusion

For answers yet to come

I chose a false solution

But nobody proved me wrong

Head-first hallucination



I wanna fall wide awake

Watch the ground giving way now

You tell me it's alright

Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight



But nobody can save me now

I'm holding up a light

I'm chasing up the darkness inside

'Cause nobody can save me



Been searching somewhere out there

For what's been missing right here (I wanna fall wide awake now)

Been searching somewhere out there

For what's been missing right here (I wanna fall wide awake now)



I wanna fall wide awake now

So tell me it's alright

Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight



And only I can save me now

I'm holding up a light

Chasing up the darkness inside

And I don't wanna let you down

But only I can save me!



Been searching somewhere out there

For what's been missing right here