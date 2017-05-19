LINKIN PARK - Nobody Can Save Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
LINKIN PARK - Nobody Can Save Me testo
I'm dancing with my demons
I'm hanging off the edge
Storm clouds gather beneath me
Waves break above my head
Head-first hallucination
I wanna fall wide awake now
You tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight
But nobody can save me now
I'm holding up a light
I'm chasing up the darkness inside
'Cause nobody can save me
Stared into this illusion
For answers yet to come
I chose a false solution
But nobody proved me wrong
Head-first hallucination
I wanna fall wide awake
Watch the ground giving way now
You tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight
But nobody can save me now
I'm holding up a light
I'm chasing up the darkness inside
'Cause nobody can save me
Been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here (I wanna fall wide awake now)
Been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here (I wanna fall wide awake now)
I wanna fall wide awake now
So tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight
And only I can save me now
I'm holding up a light
Chasing up the darkness inside
And I don't wanna let you down
But only I can save me!
Been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here
Altro su #Linkin Park
-
PubblicatoLINKIN PARK - Good Goodbye: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPoliedrico produttore milanese d'adozione, si avvicina giovanissimo al mondo della musica. Leggi la nostra intervista per scoprirne di più su questo giovane...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLINKIN PARK - Invisible: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCon la primavera alle porte è arrivato il momento di tirare le somme in merito ai festival musicali, rock o altro, programmati nel nostro Paese nel corso...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoLINKIN PARK - Heavy: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs