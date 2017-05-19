LINKIN PARK - Sorry for Now (Video ufficiale e testo)

LINKIN PARK - Sorry for Now testo



Watching the wings cut through the clouds

Watching the raindrops blinking red and white

Thinking of you back on the ground

That willful fire burning in your eyes

I only halfway apologize



And I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

Sometimes things refuse

To go the way we planned

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day

That you will understand

You will understand



After a while you may forget

But just in case the memories cross your mind

You couldn't know this when I left

Under the fire of your angry eyes

I never wanted to say goodbye



So I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

Sometimes things refuse

To go the way we planned

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day

That you will understand

You will understand



Yeah, stop telling 'em to pump the bass up

Tried to call home but nobody could wake up

Switch your time zones can't pick the bass up

I just passed out by the time you wake up

Best things come to those who wait

And it's time to get pumped on any road you take

Don't ever have a problem make no mistake

I can't wait to come back when I'm going away



So I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There are things we have to do that we can't stand

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day that you will understand

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There are things we have to do that we can't stand

(Things we have to do that we can't stand)

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day that you will understand

You will understand

You will understand

You will understand