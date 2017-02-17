Lost Frequencies - All or Nothing (feat. Axel Ehnström) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lost Frequencies - All or Nothing (feat. Axel Ehnström) testo
All or nothin
Know what you're doing, but the clock is tickin
Give it your best and then you're on to some'in
And keeps on getting closer, closer
All or nothing
If it's silent and your head just sweatin
Still not sure except the way you're heading
And now it's getting closer, closer
If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend
All or nothing
If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again
All or nothing
All or nothing
Take a step forward and you know she's looking
Take a deep breath before you make it happen
Keeps on getting closer, closer
If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend
All or nothing
If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again
All or nothing
All or nothing
If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend
All or nothing
If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again
All or nothing
If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend
All or nothing
If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again
All or nothing
