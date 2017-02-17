Lost Frequencies - All or Nothing (feat. Axel Ehnström) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lost Frequencies - All or Nothing (feat. Axel Ehnström) testo



All or nothin

Know what you're doing, but the clock is tickin

Give it your best and then you're on to some'in

And keeps on getting closer, closer

All or nothing

If it's silent and your head just sweatin

Still not sure except the way you're heading

And now it's getting closer, closer



If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend

All or nothing

If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again

All or nothing



All or nothing

Take a step forward and you know she's looking

Take a deep breath before you make it happen

Keeps on getting closer, closer



If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend

All or nothing

If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again

All or nothing



All or nothing

If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend

All or nothing

If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again

All or nothing

If you go all in, you got a lot to lose, my friend

All or nothing

If you say "all in", you don't get to choose again

All or nothing