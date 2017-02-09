Loud Luxury - Something To Say (Video ufficiale e testo)

Loud Luxury - Something To Say testo



I was checking this girl next door, when her parents went out and she said "hey boy, come on right around"



So i knock at the door, you were standing with a bottle of red wine, ready to pour. Dressed in all black, sighted and looks to the floor.





So i went in, all sat down start kissing, caressing, told me about your foos and it sounded interesting, so we jumped right in...



All calls diverted to answerphone, please leave a message after the tone! ;)



I mean me n her parents were kinda cool, but went to find out between me and you. We were just doing things that people in love do, parents trying to find just what we were up to.



Saying! "Why were you creepin round late last night?"

"Why did i see TWO shadows moving in your bedroom light"

"Now youre dressed in black, when i left you were dressed in white."

"Can you fill me in?"



"Calls diverted to answerphone"

"Red wine bottles, with the contents gone"

"When i returned, Jakuzi turned on"

"Can you fill me in"



Got something to say, got something to say!



Alright



Can you fill me in



Whenever the coast was clear, she asked me to come out. I said "hey girl, come on right around"



So she knock at the door, i was standing with the keys in my hand to the 4x4, she jumped in my ride, checkin that nobody saw.



And then we get in, got down bounce bounce to the rhythm, saw it was early morning, thought we better be leavin.



Gave you my jacket for you to hold, told you to wear it cause you felt cold...



I mean me n her didnt mean to break the rules, i werent tryin to play your mum n dad for fools. We were just doing things young people in love doo, her parents trying to find out what we were up to.



Saying "why cant you keep your promises no more"

"saying youll be home by 12 but strolling in by 4"

"i went, the girls were leaving with the boy next door."

"Can you fill me in?"



"Wearing a jacket, whos? Proud was he"

"Said you were queueing for a taxi"

"But you left all your money on the TV"

"Can you fill me in?"



Saying! "Why were you creepin round late last night?"

"Why did i see TWO shadows moving in your bedroom light"

"Now youre dressed in black, when i left you were dressed in white."

"Can you fill me in?"



"Can you fill me in?!"



"Calls diverted to answerphone"

"Red wine bottles, with the contents gone"

"When i returned, Jakuzi turned on"

"Can you fill me in"